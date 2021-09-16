Here's How To Watch Second Phase Of IPL Via Airtel Prepaid Packs

Airtel Plans For Second-Phase Of IPL 2021

Notably, the company has launched three plans that are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 2,798. The first pack of Rs. 499 offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 28 days. It includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, and free courses from Shaw Academy.

The Rs. 699 pack offers 2GB per day for 56 days. It includes unlimited calling per day, 100 messages per day, Apollo 24/7 Circle threemonths' membership, a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, and free courses from Shaw Academy.

The third and the most high-end pack of Airtel is providing 2GB of data per day for 365 days. This pack also ships unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, a free course from Shaw Academy, access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year, and more benefit.

How Can You Avail Disney+ Hotstar Benefit?

According to Airtel, the pack will be activated automatically once you recharge your number with the above packs. After that, you will get a link with an SMS. Then, you have to tap on the link and write your login details of the Disney+ Hotstar App.In case, you don't receive the SMS. Then you have to download the app from the App Store or Play Store via your Airtel mobile number.

IPL Access With Airtel Xstream Fibre Plans

The company offers Disney+ Hotstar access with three Xstream Fibre plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. The first Airtel Xstream plan of Rs. 999 is providing Amazon Prime access, Wynk Music, and Disney+ Hotstar for one year. It includes 200 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and Xstream DTH box access for one year. This pack is known as the Entertainment pack.

The Rs. 1,499 pack offers 300 Mbps, unlimited calling, 3,300 GB of data, Airtel Thanks app, Amazon Prime, Wynk Music app access, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and Xstream DTH box with one month HD pack. This pack is known as Ultra.

High-End Pack Of Airtel Xstream Fibre Plan

Airtel offers only one plan in the same segment, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. The most expensive plan of Rs. 3,999 ships unlimited data, 1Gbps speed, unlimited calling, Amazon Prime video, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, and Xstream DTH box with one month HD pack. The plan is called the VIP plan.

How To Access Airtel Xstream Plans

To buy Airtel Xstream Fibre plans, users have to visit the Airtel website and the app of the telecom operator. Now, you have to write enter installation details, such as name, mobile, number, and city. Then you have to enter installation charges and tap on submit button.