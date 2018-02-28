How to run the same app in split screen on any Android Oreo phone

Split screen mode is one of the best thing that has ever happend to Android devices. Every Android user dreamt of running two apps simultaneously on one screen to get away from the hassle of switching apps to complete a simple task. Google made it possible with Android Oreo update, which is gradually making its way to every Android device around the globe.

While the feature is immensely useful, it is still not perfect. Not all the applications are supported by split screen mode which restrict Android users to utilize the feature completely. Besides, it lets users run only a single copy of an app at a given time.

If you want the same app to run on different screens using the split screen mode in Android Oreo, you can follow these steps. These step-by-step guide will allow you to run the same app in two different screens.

Step 1: Download and install Parallel Windows on your phone. You need to install it on your Android device from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app and you will see a lot of permissions appearing on the screen. You need to provide access to the app. You need to check the checkbox that will popup to allow the app to use in PiP mode. Then click on continue.

Step 3: Now open the app and you will see the list of all the apps on your device. Choose the app you want to run in the split mode and clone the app using the options available. The cloning will save a different copy of the same app in Parallel Windows.

Step 4: Run any app for which you created a clone in the split screen mode with this app and chose to select the Parallel Windows on the other part of the window. Open the app and select the clone version of the app that you created before. Choose the same app on the other part of the screen and that is it. You will be able to run two separate panels of the same app simultaneously.

