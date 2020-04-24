How To Avail Free Amazon Prime Subscription Via Airtel Postpaid Plan Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently partnered with Amazon, where it is offering free membership for Amazon Prime with its postpaid plans. The telco used to offer a free subscription of Netflix, but now, the telco is offering only Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Airtel Xsteam benefits.

Currently, the firm is offering Amazon Prime subscription with all its postpaid plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599, where you get the same benefit. Notably, Amazon Prime subscription provides all original content, movies, and shows. It also offers content in several languages. So, let's talk about the plans which offer content from Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Postpaid Plans That Offers Free Amazon Prime: Details

The first plan in this list is priced at Rs. 499, which ships unlimited calling to all networks, 75GB data, and 100 messages. It also ships Airtel thanks benefits where it is providing handset protection along with content from three OTT platforms.

The second plan of Rs. 749 ships 125GB data along with subscription of Amazon Prime for one year. It includes two add-on connections. The third plan is priced at Rs. 999, where you get 150GB data, four add-on connection (three regular and one add-on), unlimited calling, and access to Amazon Prime for one year.

Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 1,599 ships 3G and 4G unlimited data, 200 minutes international calling, and 10 percent off on international packs. It also ships content from Amazon, ZEE5, and Airtel Xstream. Now, the question arises here is how to activate a free Amazon Prime subscription via Airtel postpaid plans.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help To Get the Benefits Of Amazon Prime On Your Postpaid Plans

Step 1: First, you need to opt for Airtel postpaid plans, and you have to choose any of these plans.

Step 2: After that, you have to download the Airtel TV app on your smartphone.

Step 3: Then, you have to log in to the app, then you'll see a banner showing Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Step 4: After, that you have to click on that banner. Then you'll see a pop- up window which shows the terms and conditions for activating the subscription. You have to click on to activate the services.

Step 5: Then, the page will take you to Google Play store, and after that, you have to download the app. You have to give your details for log-in, and then, your service is active.

The ongoing lockdown has increased the consumption of OTT platforms in India. In fact, a new report recently claimed that the usage has been increased by 82 percent, ever since the nationwide lockdown was introduced by the government. Some OTT players have extended the free trials of their platforms. This means that one sector is doing well in the country as people are at home and consuming a lot of content and data. However, companies are not offering HD screening as it will put pressure on mobile networks.

