MV Master App Download: How To Download And Use MV Master App On Smartphone? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

MV Master App was launched back in 2019 by Kwai, which is known as Tencent-backed company. The video status maker app is currently available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The MV Master is a video editing application that lets you edit videos completely free of charge.

It has a very simple interface and you can edit the picture of your choice and can make a video with music. You can also add lyrics to your videos and it also allows you to share on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Now let's take a look at how you can download and use it.

How To Download MV Master App?

Since this application is not in the list of apps banned by the government, you can use it. However, you should always know the privacy and policies before using any application. The MV Master App has been downloaded in the Play Store more than 50 million and rated at 4.5. It weighs around 43MB in size. Here are the steps to download MV Master app on your phone:

Step 1: First you need to open the Google Play Store/ App Store.

Step 2: Search the MV Master App.

Step 3: Click on Install.

Step 4: Then launch the app.

How To Use MV Master App?

The app has two options namely 'Popular' and 'Local'. With the Popular option, you can add any movie song and the second option allows you to use your own recorded song in the video.

After selecting any song, you have to click on the 'Use' option. Then you can make a video with pictures of your choice from the gallery. Finally, click on the 'Export' option to make the video ready. You can directly share the video on the social media platform and you can save on your album as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is MV Master App A Chinese App?

Yes, the app is a Chinese app but it is currently available in India.

2. What Is MV Master App?

The MV Master is a video status maker app that helps you to make a video with different images and music.

3. Who Is Founder MV Master?

The founder of MV Master is Su Hua Cheng Yixiao.

