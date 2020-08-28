Snack Video App: How To Download And Use Snack Video App? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Snack Video App was launched last year as a rival to TikTok. The Snack Video's demand has increased a lot after the Indian government banned the popular app TikTok. However, the app also has Chinese origin, but it is currently in use as it is not on the list of apps banned by the government.

Currently, its download in the Google Play Store has exceeded 100 million and it has been rated at 4.3. Let's take a look at what the Snack Video App is, and how it can be downloaded on Android phones, and whether it is safe to use.

What Is Snack Video App?

Snack Video App is a short video making app like TikTok. It has almost the same features as TikTok that allows you to upload your own videos on the platform. In addition to downloading the video on the phone, you will get the option to share it with someone else through WhatsApp.

How To Download And Use Snack Video App?

Here are the steps to download Snack Video app on phone:

Step 1: First you need to open the Google Play Store/ App Store.

Step 2: Search the Snack Video App.

Step 3: Click on Install.

Step 4: Then launch the app.

It is 42MB in size and to upload your own video on the platform, the user has to sign up. You can sign up with your Facebook, Google, and phone numbers as well. If you want to watch videos uploaded by someone close to your location, you have to click on the 'Nearby' option and in the trending option, you will see the latest videos. You can also watch videos of people you follow through the 'Following' option.

Is It Safe To Use?

Since it is owned by a Chinese firm, one might wonder if it is safe to use. Since it is now available in India so you can use it. However, before using it, read all the terms and conditions well.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Snack Video App A Chinese App?

The app has Chinese origin, but it is currently available in India.

2. How much does it weigh in Size?

The Snack Video app weighs 42MB in size.

3. Is Snack Video App Safe To Use In India?

As the app is currently available. So, it can be used with knowing all terms and conditions.

Best Mobiles in India