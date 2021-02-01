Just In
- 6 min ago How To Stop Customer Care Calls In Vodafone
-
- 47 min ago Vivo X50, V19 Receive Price Cut In India: Check New Price Details
- 1 hr ago Alleged Nokia 2.4 Sequel Appears On Bluetooth SIG Certification
- 1 hr ago Intel Core i9-11900K Outshines Ryzen 5950X In CPU Performance: Most Powerful Desktop CPU?
Don't Miss
- Movies Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- News Gold tanks Rs 1,324, silver jumps Rs 3,641
- Sports India vs England 2021: Gautam Gambhir on visitors' chances in Test series
- Finance Industry Reactions on Budget 2021
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Shows How To Ace Daytime Party Look With Her Glamorous Subtle Makeup
- Education Union Budget 2021: Education Budget 2021 Highlights, Here Are The Key Takeaways On Education
- Automobiles 2021 Tata Safari Review Video: Does It Live Up To The Iconic ‘Safari’ Nameplate? Find The Answer Here!
- Travel Best Places To Visit In North India In February 2021
How To Earn Bitcoin For Free In India?
The modern world is all reliable on new technologies and innovations to suit our fast-paced lifestyle. The modernization hasn't been just limited to the introduction of a new form of gadgets but several other aspects. Even the currency isn't just real nickels and papers now as the digital currency is the new hype. And its Bitcoin which is grabbing all the headlines for a while now. It doesn't come as a surprise that the concept of cryptocurrency has been popularized by Bitcoin itself.
Bitcoin was introduced in the market back in 2008 and it is primarily a decentralized digital currency which means it isn't authorized by any central bank or has a guiding administrator. This currency's transaction happens online and can be used to purchase goods and services from the supported platforms.
In the past few years, Bitcoin's popularity has spiked exponentially and what earlier was believed might not work out has turned out to be a hit. It isn't just the benefits for which Bitcoin has received appreciation amongst the masses; this digital currency also has been taking blows for being used in illegal transactions.
Whatever may be the case, Bitcoin's popularity isn't slowing down and the price for a single coin is becoming expensive with each passing day. Users are flooding the internet with queries searching ways to earn or buy Bitcoins for free. This article will help you out with some of the ways that will let you earn or buy Bitcoins for free. Take a look:
How To Buy/ Earn Bitcoin For Free In India
There are several ways online with which you can get bitcoins for free online. The most common ways to get a bitcoin for free include doing surveys, shopping, and crypto mining online. There are several crypto reward shopping applications for smartphones where you can buy goods and earn rewards in crypto points.
Bitrefill is one such application that you can download from Google Play Store and earn crypto points for free. Crypto mining has become another popular method of earning cryptocurrency at a low cost. There are several exchanges such as Bybit and Binance that allow for cryptocurrency trading.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
6,000
-
28,000
-
6,999
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050