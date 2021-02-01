How To Earn Bitcoin For Free In India? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The modern world is all reliable on new technologies and innovations to suit our fast-paced lifestyle. The modernization hasn't been just limited to the introduction of a new form of gadgets but several other aspects. Even the currency isn't just real nickels and papers now as the digital currency is the new hype. And its Bitcoin which is grabbing all the headlines for a while now. It doesn't come as a surprise that the concept of cryptocurrency has been popularized by Bitcoin itself.

Bitcoin was introduced in the market back in 2008 and it is primarily a decentralized digital currency which means it isn't authorized by any central bank or has a guiding administrator. This currency's transaction happens online and can be used to purchase goods and services from the supported platforms.

In the past few years, Bitcoin's popularity has spiked exponentially and what earlier was believed might not work out has turned out to be a hit. It isn't just the benefits for which Bitcoin has received appreciation amongst the masses; this digital currency also has been taking blows for being used in illegal transactions.

Whatever may be the case, Bitcoin's popularity isn't slowing down and the price for a single coin is becoming expensive with each passing day. Users are flooding the internet with queries searching ways to earn or buy Bitcoins for free. This article will help you out with some of the ways that will let you earn or buy Bitcoins for free. Take a look:

How To Buy/ Earn Bitcoin For Free In India

There are several ways online with which you can get bitcoins for free online. The most common ways to get a bitcoin for free include doing surveys, shopping, and crypto mining online. There are several crypto reward shopping applications for smartphones where you can buy goods and earn rewards in crypto points.

Bitrefill is one such application that you can download from Google Play Store and earn crypto points for free. Crypto mining has become another popular method of earning cryptocurrency at a low cost. There are several exchanges such as Bybit and Binance that allow for cryptocurrency trading.

