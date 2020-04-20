ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Install JioLink At Home Without Assistance

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is currently serving more than 370 million users in the country. The company has started its operations as a telecom operator, and after three years, Jio launched its Fiber services. In fact, the company is really famous for its plans in both sectors.

    However, now the company is offering limited talk time for calling on other networks while it is still free on the same network. For example, its Rs. 249 prepaid plan, where it is offering 2GB data per day along with 1,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. Both state-run telecom operators are operating separately as there is no announcement on the merger front,

     

    Notably, Reliance Jio has made many changes in its prepaid plans. But still, there is one section where the company is not making any changes. The JioLink plans are the same ever since the company has introduced.

    What Is Jio Link?

    What Is Jio Link?

    It is worth mentioning that JioLink is a 4G modem that improves network and coverage in a particular area. These plans are completely different from the JioFi hotspot. The JioLink plans are specially designed for the company employees, while the JioFi device is available for all. The JioLink is quite different from JioFi and Jio broadband. The JioLink is basically an indoor 4G internet device, and it comes with RJ-45 port which provides the signal to Wi-Fi.

    How To Install JioLink At Home
     

    How To Install JioLink At Home

    • Step 1: After purchasing the device, you have to fix it outside your home.
    • Step 2: Then, you have to insert 4G Jio SIM in the modem.
    • Step 3: After that, you have to connect the cables into the device and then another cable into the adapter.
    • Step 4: Then, you have to insert a small cable into the laptop or computer.
    • Step 5: Lastly, you have to plug the adapter into the socket, and it is done.
    Reliance JioLink Plans: Benefits And Validity

    Reliance JioLink Plans: Benefits And Validity

    Coming to its plans, then Jio is offering only three plans under this category. The first plan of Rs. 699 offers 5GB data per day for 28 days, while Rs. 2,099 offers the same data benefit for 98 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 4,199 ships 5GB data along with 196GB for 196 days.

    It is quite surprising that the company is not making any changes to these plans if we compare it with the company's prepaid offerings. So, this means that Reliance is not that keen on selling JioLink devices in India.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X