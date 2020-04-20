How To Install JioLink At Home Without Assistance Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is currently serving more than 370 million users in the country. The company has started its operations as a telecom operator, and after three years, Jio launched its Fiber services. In fact, the company is really famous for its plans in both sectors.

However, now the company is offering limited talk time for calling on other networks while it is still free on the same network. For example, its Rs. 249 prepaid plan, where it is offering 2GB data per day along with 1,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL. Both state-run telecom operators are operating separately as there is no announcement on the merger front,

Notably, Reliance Jio has made many changes in its prepaid plans. But still, there is one section where the company is not making any changes. The JioLink plans are the same ever since the company has introduced.

What Is Jio Link? It is worth mentioning that JioLink is a 4G modem that improves network and coverage in a particular area. These plans are completely different from the JioFi hotspot. The JioLink plans are specially designed for the company employees, while the JioFi device is available for all. The JioLink is quite different from JioFi and Jio broadband. The JioLink is basically an indoor 4G internet device, and it comes with RJ-45 port which provides the signal to Wi-Fi. How To Install JioLink At Home Step 1: After purchasing the device, you have to fix it outside your home.

Step 2: Then, you have to insert 4G Jio SIM in the modem.

Step 3: After that, you have to connect the cables into the device and then another cable into the adapter.

Step 4: Then, you have to insert a small cable into the laptop or computer.

Step 5: Lastly, you have to plug the adapter into the socket, and it is done. Reliance JioLink Plans: Benefits And Validity Coming to its plans, then Jio is offering only three plans under this category. The first plan of Rs. 699 offers 5GB data per day for 28 days, while Rs. 2,099 offers the same data benefit for 98 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 4,199 ships 5GB data along with 196GB for 196 days. It is quite surprising that the company is not making any changes to these plans if we compare it with the company's prepaid offerings. So, this means that Reliance is not that keen on selling JioLink devices in India.

