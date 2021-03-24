How To Link PAN Card Number With Aadhaar Card Via SMS Features oi-Priyanka Dua

If you are planning to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar Card, then you better hurry, because after April 1, 2021, it will be invalid. The last date of linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with the Aadhaar card is scheduled for March 31, 2021. In addition, the Government announced that those who missed the deadline will have to pay Rs. 10,000 penalty under the 272B income tax act.

The Government extended the deadline for linking both documents due to the ongoing pandemic. Notably, a PAN card is very important for several things, such as making transactions above Rs. 50,000, for a new bank account, and shares. In case you are looking for ways to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card, then we are enlisting all methods.

Method 1

Steps To Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Card Via SMS

You need to type UIDPAN. Now, you have to send the message to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number.

Method 2

Steps To Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Card Via Income Tax E-Filing Website

Step 1: You need to visit the Income Tax website and tap on the link Aadhaar option. Then, you need to write your PAN card along with your Aadhaar card number and name.

Step 2: Now, you have to check the "I agree" option. Then, you have to enter the Captcha code in the box for verification. After that, you have to tap on the Link Aadhaar option. Then, a message will appear on the screen that will show that your documents have been linked.

How To Correct Details In The Documents

Notably, the linking of the documents is only possible if your details are correct. In case, if there is any error, your documents will not be linked. Additionally, the Government allows you to make changes in the documents by visiting Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Here's How You Can Make Changes In The Documents

Step 1: You have to visit the NSDL Website Then, it redirects you to the page, which allows you to make changes in your details.

Step 2: Now, you have to click on the submit button so that your information gets updated. After that, you will get a mail from the NSDL, and, then you can link the documents.

Here Are Steps To Check That Your PAN Card And Aadhaar Card Is Linked

Step 1: You need to visit the Income Tax website again.

Step 2: Now, you have to enter your PAN card number and Aadhaar card number to check that they are linked or not.

Why Is It Important To Link PAN Card Number with Aadhaar Card Number?

The linking of the PAN card and the Aadhaar card will help the Government to track people with multiple PAN cards. In case someone holds more than one PAN, then automatically the other card will be considered invalid as no one is allowed to have more than one. Besides, it is important to file income tax returns and all users will get an update about all taxes imposed on them.

Best Mobiles in India