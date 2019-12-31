Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended Till March 31, 2020: Here’s How To Do It News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Income Tax Department previously announced that Aadhaar and PAN have to be linked together before September 30, 2019. Later, the deadline of the same was extended until December 31, 2019. In a recent development, the Income Tax Department has further extended the deadline by another three months.

Going by the same, the revised deadline for the linking of Aadhaar and PAN is March 31, 2020. Failing to do the linking process, the ITR (Income Tax Return) will be rejected. Also, the PAN card will be inoperative. This new revised date was tweeted by the IT Department.

While there is no clarity regarding the term inoperative, it could mean that individuals might not be able to make financial transactions. So, it is recommended that individuals link the PAN and Aadhaar cards together.

If you haven't linked your Aadhaar and PAN card, then you can follow the step-by-step guide below to do the same within the stipulated deadline. Before that, you should have your 12-digit Aadhaar card number and 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number handy.

How To Link Aadhaar And PAN

To begin with, let's see the linking process via the website. First, you will have to register yourself on the Income Tax e-filing portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. If you have an account already, then you just have to sign in to the portal using your ID, password, and date of birth. Now, a pop-up window will appear guiding you with the process of linking your PAN and Aadhaar.

To go to this option, you can navigate to Profile Setting → Link Aadhaar. Just verify the details that appear on the screen, key in the Aadhaar number and hit the Link Aadhaar button. You will get an OTP on your mobile number and once you authenticate the same, the linking will be done.

For SMS linking, you can send an SMS to 56161 or 567678. To do so, you need to type UIDPAN followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number followed by a space and the 10-digit PAN number. Notably, you should send the SMS only from your registered mobile number. After the successful linking of the Aadhaar and PAN, you will be notified via an SMS.

