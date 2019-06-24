My Aadhaar Online Contest – Here’s How To Win Up To Rs. 30,000 Cash Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

UIDAI, the authority for Aadhaar is hosting a new contest for those who have the Aadhaar card. Under this content, contestants should make a short video tutorial on any online service related to Aadhaar and send the same to UIDAI. On the whole, 48 winners will be chosen and rewarded with cash prizes.

Besides this, UIDAI will also present a cash prize to three best prizes from all entries. The winner at the first place will get Rs. 30,000 cash prize, while those at the second and third places will get Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 cash prizes respectively. The results will be posted on the official social media platforms of UIDAI before August 31. Check out the other details of this content from below.

Who Is Eligible To Take Part?

The My Aadhaar Online contest is open for all the residents of India. Whoever has a valid Aadhaar card can take part in this contest. The contest debuted on June 18 and will be live until July 8 at 23:59 IST. The other requirement is that you need to have your Aadhaar number and bank account linked to it. If the bank account is not linked to your Aadhaar, then you can get it done before August 31.

Also, you need to provide some personal information along with the link to the short video regarding Aadhaar online tutorial in the email. These details include your name as on the Aadhaar card, mobile number, contact address and a confirmation if your bank account is linked or not.

#MyAadhaarOnline #Contest starts today. We have 15 categories of Aadhaar Online Services on which you can make tutorial videos. The most creative & expalnatory videos stand a chance to win Cash prize of up to Rs. 30,000. Participation details and T&C here: https://t.co/uu2je7d11T pic.twitter.com/nhnrhNoFC1 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 18, 2019

How To Take Part In The Contest

To take part in the My Aadhaar Online contest, you need to make a short video or animated tutorial of any Aadhaar Online Services. The authority has taken to Twitter to reveal the 15 categories of which you can choose any one to make videos. Some of these are Check Aadhaar, Update Address Online, etc.

Notably, the video tutorials can be 30 to 120 seconds long and should explain the whole process of the chosen service you wish to detail. You can also send multiple entries in order increase the chances of winning the contest. Another important criterion is that only individual entries will be accepted and not team entries. And, it should be your original video and not something that is published elsewhere before the contest date.

How To Send Video

The video tutorial can be uploaded to YouTube or Google Drive or other file sharing platforms such as WeTransfer, DropBox, etc. You can send an email with the video link to media.division@uidai.net.in. The videos can be in MP4, MPEG, MPV, WMV, FLV and AVI video formats. Notably, FHD 1080p or higher resolution videos with better sound quality will be given higher priority.

