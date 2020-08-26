How To Remove Mi Apps From Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi and Redmi are popular brands used in India and across the world. But recently, Xiaomi and other Chinese brands are facing a lot of backlash, especially in India. Plus, the Indian government authorities banned many Chinese apps, including the Mi Browser Pro from Xiaomi. Still, there are many in-built Mi apps on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

With the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment, people are willing to remove these in-built Mi apps on their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. There are a few steps to remove these apps, but one should note that it's part of the MIUI custom skin and the bloatware based on the Android OS. There is no direct way to uninstall these apps, but you can do so in the 'hidden settings'.

How To Remove Mi Apps?

As noted, Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones have a couple of hidden settings for the MIUI platform. This means, an in-built Mi app comes with several tabs and could run differently for different Android versions and MIUI version. Here are the steps to remove Mi app from your smartphone:

Step 1: Launch 'MIUI Hidden Settings' on your Xiaomi or Redmi device.

Step 2: Next, you'll need to select the Android version. Check the Android version on your phone in the Settings.

Step 3: Once the Android version is confirmed, select the 'Manage Applications' option.

Step 4: Here, you'll find the list of apps on your phone. You can select the app you wish to remove from your Redmi or Xiaomi phone. Next, click on Disable or Uninstall.

Should You Remove Mi Apps From Your Phone?

Keeping the anti-Chinese sentiments aside, removing Mi apps from your phone helps unload the unwanted bloatware. It also helps remove ads from your phone, which can be quite annoying at times. Most smartphones have an 'Additional Settings' option and you can choose the 'Authorization and Revocation' to block ads.

One of the reasons cited by the Indian government to ban Chinese apps is security concerns. Many fear that the in-built apps like the Mi Browser Pro are tracking user data and sharing it without user consent. Ads too are often a source of data tracking and risk of sharing vital information. Removing unwanted and unused apps are always good for your smartphone's health.

