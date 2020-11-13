Just In
MacOS Big Sur: How to Download And Install MacOS Big Sur On Apple Devices
Apple announced its new firmware for the MacBooks called macOS Big Sur at its WWDC 2020 event back in June. The new desktop OS brings along several new features that enhance the user experience. The company has now started dishing out the new update that brings the macOS Big Sur to supported devices such as the MacBooks, MacBook Air and Pro, iMac, and Mac pro. In this article, we are sharing the steps to download and install macOS Big Sur on supported Apple devices.
How To Download And Install MacOS Big Sur On Apple Devices
For most of the times, the supported devices get a notification for a new update. And since automatic update features are generally active on such devices, the macOS updates are downloaded automatically. However, you can check for the update and install (if available) manually and also install it from the Mac App Store. Following are the steps to download the update manually:
Step 1: Switch on the Apple device which needs to be updated.
Step 2: Now, locate the Apple menu at the top-left corner of the display and select the System Preferences tab.
Step 3: Select the Software Update option and download the update. That's pretty much you need to do for a manual macOS Big Sur update.
MacOS Big Sur: List Of Supported Devices And Key Features
The macOS Big Sur will be available for MacBook 2015 and above models, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Mac Pro 2013 and above variants, Mac Mini and iMac 2014 and above models.
As for the new features, it brings along a new UI with an improved visual such as full-height sidebars, Control Centre, and upgraded safari. It also updates other apps such as Maps and Messages and the Dock also has a new design. Additionally, the macOS Big Sur brings enhancements to support the new M1 chip by Apple.
