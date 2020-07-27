Paytm: How To Change UPI Pin, Transaction Limit Per Day, Reset Password Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Mobile banking has become the go-to platform for majority of day-to-day transactions globally. Payment platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, and others have further credited our accounts with additional cashback offers. Among these, Paytm is one of the popular apps that are linked with our bank account via UPI for easy money transactions.

There are a couple of queries users usually come across regarding Paytm. For one, how to change their UPI pin on Paytm? Or how to change the transaction limit per day, and so on. Most of these changes can be done on the Paytm app and are quite simple too. Here are some of the ways you can make changes to Paytm.

How To Change UPI Pin On Paytm?

UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface and is the pivotal factor for instant money transfer between two bank accounts on a smartphone. Paytm is one of the best payment apps in India and works seamlessly with UPI for a fast and secure transfer of funds. Every Paytm account requires a UPI pin and is advised to keep it unique from your other payment platforms like Google Pay or PhonePe.

Here are the steps to change your UPI pin on Paytm:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app and go to your profile by clicking on the icon on the top-left corner of the page.

Step 2: Head over to the Settings option and click on the Payment Setting > Saved Payment Details.

Step 3: Next, click on the bank account you wish to change the UPI pin

Step 4: Tap on the 'Create New UPI PIN' option

Step 5: Here, you'll need to enter the last six digital of your debit/credit card and the expiry date

Step 6: Once done, you can enter the new UPI pin and confirm it. You can begin using the new pin for the next transactions.

How To Change Transaction Limit On Paytm?

There are a couple of bank rules drafted by RBI that every payment platform needs to follow. One among them is the transaction limit, where users can transact up to Rs. 20,000 via the Paytm Wallet. If users wish to change the transaction limit on Paytm, the account needs to be upgraded.

This can be done by submitting and updating your KYC (Know Your Customer) details with documents like Aadhar, PAN card, and so on. They will also need to submit the request on the Paytm app for the change in the transaction limit. Once approved, the transaction limit on Paytm can be increased up to Rs. 1,00,000 per month. Paytm Wallet users can change the limit up to Rs. 25,000.

How To Reset Password On Paytm?

Passwords are a necessity, and stronger a password, the better. There are times when we might forget our passwords and require resetting it. Paytm has a few simple steps to reset your password.

Step 1: Call to the Paytm customer care number 0120-4888-488 from your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Select the language of your preference and Press 1 for a password reset.

Step 3: The call will disconnect, followed by a reset password link will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Here, you can click on the reset password link and change your password and confirm it. Do note, this link will expire in 10 minutes.

Alternatively, you can also reset the password on the Paytm mobile app. Head over to your profile > Settings > Change account settings. Over here, you'll find an option called 'Change Password', which will require you to provide your current password before changing it. In case you've forgotten your password, you will need to follow the steps mentioned before.

Paytm Customer Care Details

There are times when we come across issues or problems that can be addressed by customer care officials only. There are numerous ways to contact the customer care of Paytm. Users can call 0120-4728-728 for Paytm queries regarding movies and event tickets, 0120-4606060 for Paytm Mall Shopping Orders, and 0120-4880-880 for Paytm Travel Tickets and Forex queries. Apart from calling, users can send their queries via paytm.com/care/ticket.

