Paytm Mall Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: Oppo Reno2Z, Oppo Reno2, Oppo A31, Oppo A5s And More

Apart from these, Oppo devices are known for the attractive gradient and glossy designs and patterns at the rear. And, there are innovative aspects such as pop-up camera sensors, sliding camera mechanism and much more.

This does not mean that the Oppo smartphones are not impressive when it comes to hardware aspects. Many of these devices are great value for money offerings that check almost all aspects despite carrying an affordable price tag.

Having said that, if you want to upgrade to an Oppo smartphone, the ongoing Oppo Fantastic Days Sale from March 11 to March 13 is the right time.

You can head on to Paytm Mall to get attractive discounts of up to Rs. 7,000 on Oppo smartphones. And, there is no cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 1,249 per month on these devices. Check out the lucrative offers listed below.

Oppo Reno 2Z

Oppo Reno 2Z with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is listed on Paytm Mall for Rs. 25,990. You can purchase it for Rs. 25,210 after getting a Paytm Cashback of Rs. 780.

Oppo Reno2

Oppo Reno2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM is available for Rs. 36,990, on which you will get Rs. 1,110 Paytm Cashback taking it down to Rs. 35,880.

Oppo Reno3 Pro

The newly launched Oppo Reno3 Pro is available for Rs. 29,990. Apart from this, you will get additional Rs. 2,000 discount on the Oppo Enco Free headphones.

Oppo A31

The Oppo A31 featuring AI triple rear cameras, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 11,490. It is available at EMI payment options starting from Rs. 1,915 per month.

Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020 with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 17,490 on Paytm Mall. You can get the A9 2020 model at EMI starting from Rs. 1,943 per month. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 14,990.

Oppo A5s

Oppo A5s comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor and a 4230mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 10,990 and available on EMI starting from Rs. 1,832 per month.

Oppo A1k

Oppo A1k comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 7,490. The EMI payment options start from Rs. 2,497 per month.

Oppo F15

Oppo F15 featuring a quad-camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor is priced at Rs. 19,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. You can get it on EMI for Rs. 2,221 per month.

Oppo F5 Youth

The base variant of the Oppo F5 Youth is priced at Rs. 9,000 and you can get it for Rs. 8,730 taking the Paytm cashback into consideration.

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo A5 2020 base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 11,490 and there is Paytm cashback that will take its cost down to Rs. 11,145.