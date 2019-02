How to change your WhatsApp number?

If you have recently purchased a new SIM card and want to change the phone number which is linked with your WhatsApp account, then follow the simple steps provided below.

1. Insert the new SIM card that you have purchased in your phone.

2. Open your WhatsApp account.

3. Tap on the menu button of the WhatsApp which can be seen as three stripes located at the top corner of your screen. This will open the settings of your WhatsApp account.

4. Now tap on "Account".

5. Under the account section, tap on "Change Number".

6. The "Change Number" window will now appear on your screen. When changing your number, your account info, groups and settings will be migrated to your new phone number.

7. In order to add a new phone number, you will have to confirm your new phone number. Tap on "Next."

8. Now in the first option, enter your old country code and phone number. In the second section, enter the new country code and the phone number. Tap on "Next."

9. You will now receive an OTP in your new phone number. Verify your phone number by entering the right OTP in your WhatsApp account.

phone number

As soon as your phone number is verified, your account will be linked with the new phone number. You will also now get an option if you want to send a notification to all your contacts regarding the change in number. If you go for this, all the groups and your contacts will be notified about the change in your phone number.

Wrap Up

When WhatsApp verified your new phone number, automatically all your old data got migrated to your new account. You can now use the new WhatsApp account for staying in touch with your friends. If you want your WhatsApp number to be different from the phone number where you want to receive your calls, you can just opt out from the notification option that will inform all your contacts about the change in your phone number.