Here's How To Access Disney+ Hotstar Free With Airtel Plans? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Disney+ Hotstar has recently revised its plans for its customers in India. In fact, all telecom operators have increased the prices of their prepaid plans to offer access to the leading content application. Similarly, Airtel has launched three packs to offer Disney+ Hotstar access.

Airtel Plans With Disney+ Hotstar App Access

Notably, Airtel has launched three packs, which are specially designed to offer content. The plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 2,798. The First plan of Rs. 499 is providing 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days.

This pack also ships a mobile edition of Amazon Prime for 30 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle access for three months, free hello tunes, Wynk Music, free online courses, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and Disney+ Hotstar for one year.

The Rs. 699 plan offers 2GB of data per, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 56 days, but the rest of the benefits are the same. The third pack of Rs. 2,798 offers 2GB of data per day, 100 messages every day, and unlimited calling for 365 days.

This pack also offers Disney+ Hotstar for one year, a mobile edition of Amazon Prime for one month, Apollo 24|7 Circle access, free hello tunes, Wynk music for free, free courses from Shaw Academy, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag. However, to get Disney+ Hotstar access, users have to follow these steps.

To access the Disney+ Hotstar service, you have to install the Airtel Thanks application. Then, you need to go and tap on the Discover #airtelThanks option. Now, you have to click on the Disney+ Hotstar option to use the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

After availing the offer via the Airtel Thanks application, you are allowed to check the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP from the application or its website.

It is worth mentioning that Disney+ Hotstar is only available with only these packs and in case, users want to upgrade or downgrade the pack, then they won't be able to access the services. Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea have launched new packs for the same services.

Best Mobiles in India