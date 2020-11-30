Here’s How To Avail Bastar Ticket On Google Pay How To oi-Priyanka Dua

The Go India game on Google Pay has attracted a lot of people in the country. The game allows you to get rewards and collect tickets so that you can visit different cities virtually. Notably, the company enables you to avail tickets to Goa, Nanital, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gangtok, Bastar, and more. So, if you are looking for ways to avail the Bastar ticket, then you have to follow these steps.

You need to open the Google Pay app on your Android or Apple smartphone first. Then, look for the Go India logo and after that, you'll be redirected towards the next page. You have to make payments through the app to get the ticket. You are allowed to pay all your bills, including DTH and recharge coupons. The payment should be above Rs. 30 and prepaid recharge mobiles should be above Rs. 10.

In case you are planning to get tickets via QR code, then you have to follow these tips and tricks. Open the application and go to the payment option. Then, you have to click on the UPI ID and tap on the scanner for the payment. Now, you are allowed to scan the code; however, you have to make three payments to avail the tickets. Notably, you'll receive three tickets and then you have to open those tickets.

Apart from that Google Pay has introduced a new update for its users in the US. The payment service application has announced that it is now charging a transaction fee to its customers. This means users have to pay fees for transferring money through the application. Furthermore, this announcement has created confusion amongst Indian users and they also asked that they will also have to pay an extra amount or not. However, later on, Google issued a statement and said that these charges apply to its users in the US.

