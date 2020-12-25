Just In
Here's How To Check Balance Via BSNL Application
BSNL is the only operator that is not providing a 4G network in the country, despite private players are offering similar services for a very long. In fact, these operators provide USSD codes for information and for other services. Notably, these codes are quite different for all networks, which means that you should be aware or know about all USSD codes to get the information. So, in case, if you are looking for ways to check the balance on BSNL SIM, then you should follow these steps.
How To Know About BSNL Balance
There are different ways to check the balance like first, you need to open the app on your and you have to dial *123#. Additionally, you get an alternative USSD code *124*1#. After that, you will receive messages that will allow you to check the BSNL balance.
In case you are an Android phone user, then you have to download the My BSNL application. After that, you are allowed to check the balance along with other information that is linked to your services.
In case, you want to check the data balance, then you need to open your message application. Then, you have to write the 'BAL' and send it to 121. After that, you will receive a message which will have details about data and validity.
Here's How To Check Reliance Jio Number
First, you need to download the My Jio application, then you have to sign in on your SIM. After that, you have to go to the Home page on the application and that will show your number. You will find the data balance along with a plan you are using.
Other Ways To Check The Reliance Jio Number
You need to install the My Jio app and you need to open it. Then, you have to tab on the Manage your account services. Then, you'll get an option, which allows you to Sign in and you'll see your number on the display.
