TRAI Data: BSNL Lost 50,000 Internet Customers In October

BSNL is offering its internet services to more than 7.75 million users; however, now it seems that it is losing customers. The company has lost 50,000 existing customers as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued subscription data.

On the other hand, other players such as Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber gained customers during the same month. The data said that Airtel is now offering its services to 2.67 million from 2.60 million customers, while Jio Fiber is providing services to 1.70 million users in the country.

The telecom regulator also highlighted top wireless broadband players in the country. The name includes Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone-Idea), BSNL, and Tikona. These companies are providing 406.36 million, 167. 56 million, 120. 49 million, 18.12 million, and 0.31 million customers.

TRAI also said that the overall subscriber base has been increased to 21. 51 million in October 2021 from 21.12 million in September, which means that there is a growth of 1.85 percent. It is worth mentioning that wired internet is growing that much ever since Reliance Jio launched its services in the country, despite JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched affordable packs. Additionally, BSNL launched and revised dozens of broadband packs recently.

Airtel Adds 3.67 Million Customers In October

Meanwhile, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel added 3.7 million customers in October this year. While Reliance Jio added 2.2 million customers and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) lost 2.7 million customers. The regulator also highlighted the market share of Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea). At present, these private players have 35. 28 percent, 28.68 percent, and 28.42 percent market share at the end of October 2020. Moreover, TRAI pointed out that mobile number portability has also been increased.

