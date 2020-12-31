Just In
- 7 min ago Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz Answers: Play & Win Rs. 50 Cashback On Credit Card Bill Payment
-
- 38 min ago Most Searched Smartphones On Flipkart In 2020: iPhone 12 Pro, Vivo Y91i, Reno2 F, Samsung Galaxy A71 And More
- 2 hrs ago Vi Now Offering Wi-Fi Calling On Postpaid Services
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Appears on SIG Bluetooth Listing: What To Expect
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle 12 Health Benefits Of Kaffir Lime Which Will Surprise You
- Movies Sara Ali Khan To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next?
- Sports India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma gears up for Sydney Test with first practice session at MCG
- Finance No Rate Cut In Post Office Small Savings Schemes For Q4, Check Current Rates Here
- News Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi is our New Year mantra says PM Modi
- Automobiles 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT650 Spied Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Education Newsmakers 2020: People Who ‘Made It Big’ In Education And Otherwise In 2020 As Newsmakers For Students
- Travel Best Beaches In India To Celebrate New Year’s Eve
Here's How To Check Reliance Jio Talktime And Data Balance
India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is offering prepaid, postpaid, and broadband services. The telecom operator is offering its services at extremely affordable prices. In fact, Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to bring 5G services in the first half of the next year. In addition, the company allows you to make free calls on the same network, however, for calling on other providers, users are getting FUP minutes.
Similarly, Reliance Jio enables you to check the balance of the ongoing plan, validity, and other offers. On that track, we are listing all ways that allow you to check the balance and other benefits on the existing prepaid plan.
Here How To Check The Balance Via Messages
You have to type My PLAN and sent it to 199. After that, you will get a message from the company and you have to revert that message with the BILL on the same number to know the actual amount. In case you are planning to activate 4G data, then you need to follow these steps. First, you need to send a START message in 1925. Additionally, you are allowed to call on the same number. In case, you are planning to check the data balance, then you have to follow these steps, you need to message MBAL to 55333.
How To Check Balance Via Interactive Voice Response
You need to check the balance by dialing*333#. After that, your exact balance will be on the screen.
How To Check Jio Balance Through Jio Application
You need to download the MyJio application. After that, you are allowed to check the Jio Balance on the homepage. This will tell you the exact details about the left balance and data balance.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000