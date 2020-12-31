Here's How To Check Reliance Jio Talktime And Data Balance How To oi-Priyanka Dua

India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is offering prepaid, postpaid, and broadband services. The telecom operator is offering its services at extremely affordable prices. In fact, Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to bring 5G services in the first half of the next year. In addition, the company allows you to make free calls on the same network, however, for calling on other providers, users are getting FUP minutes.

Similarly, Reliance Jio enables you to check the balance of the ongoing plan, validity, and other offers. On that track, we are listing all ways that allow you to check the balance and other benefits on the existing prepaid plan.

Here How To Check The Balance Via Messages

You have to type My PLAN and sent it to 199. After that, you will get a message from the company and you have to revert that message with the BILL on the same number to know the actual amount. In case you are planning to activate 4G data, then you need to follow these steps. First, you need to send a START message in 1925. Additionally, you are allowed to call on the same number. In case, you are planning to check the data balance, then you have to follow these steps, you need to message MBAL to 55333.

How To Check Balance Via Interactive Voice Response

You need to check the balance by dialing*333#. After that, your exact balance will be on the screen.

How To Check Jio Balance Through Jio Application

You need to download the MyJio application. After that, you are allowed to check the Jio Balance on the homepage. This will tell you the exact details about the left balance and data balance.

