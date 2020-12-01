Here's How To File Complaint For BSNL Services How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite BSNL not offering 4G services, it is giving tough competition to private players as it has been operating for two decades in the country. However, customers of BSNL are facing a lot of issues. Similar goes with private players, such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi).

This means that customers of all telecom players are facing issues with the services. So, if you are also facing troubles with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited services, then you should follow these steps to file a complaint online.

How To File BSNL Services Complaint Via Online

Step 1: First, you need to visit the company's website and look for the http://210.212.70.157/pgs/internet/pgwebregn.asp link as the company offers you a grievance form, which allows you to write all issues you are currently facing with the services.

Step 2: After that, you have to click on the link and you will be redirected to the page called Grievance Registration Form of BSNL. Then, you'll get several boxes that you have to fill. Then, you have to select the telecom circle, where you are facing issues. Once it is done, you have to enter your name in the given field.

Step 3: Then, you'll get another box, where you have to write the address along with the pin code of the city. After that, you have to enter your mobile number and e-mail ID. You have to fill the Grievance Nature options that you are facing. Then, you have to explain the issues you are facing. Once it is done, you have to tap on the Submit button to send the form. Besides, the company allows you to tap on the exit button if you want to cancel the form.

