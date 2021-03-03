Here's How To Find JioFi Device Number How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, which is serving more than 408 million users is also providing a portable number for its JioFi devices. These portable devices offer internet to 10 devices via personal Wi-Fi hotspots. Notably, all devices come with a number, which has 4G SIM and offering high-speed data to its users. In case, you lost your Jio-Fi number, you cannot or are allowed to recharge the device. However, you are still looking for ways to do recharge, then we are listing two ways that help you to do that.

Here Is How To Find Out JioFi Number

Method 1

Find Out JioFi Number Via Message

Step 1: You need to open the message application on your smartphone and enter the Jio number in the body and send a message to 199.

Step 2: In case, you are not a Jio user, then you need to enter the JioFi device IMEI number in the body and message to 7021799999.

Method 2

Find Out JioFi Number Via My Jio Application

Another Way To Find Out The JioFi Number

Step 1: You need to download the Jio application on your device from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Now, you have to log in to your ID, write your password, and it is done. Now, you are allowed to see your JioFi number on the top.

In case you are looking for an IMEI number, then you have to follow these steps. Notably, the IMEI number is present on the JioFi products. Additionally, you can find the number on the battery compartment; however, you have to remove the battery to see the IMEI number.

It is worth noting that JioFi devices also allow mobile users to use the internet. These devices are available at Dx Mini Stores, Jio.com, and the company stores. The JioFi device is priced at Rs. 1,999.

