Just In
- 20 min ago Asus ROG Phone 5 Receives Bluetooth SIG Nod Ahead Of Launch: Everything We Know So Far
-
- 20 min ago Oppo F19 To Launch Alongside F19 Pro, F19 Pro+; Design, Renders Leaked
- 1 hr ago New Xiaomi Mi TV With MediaTek t31 Chipset Appears On Google Play Console
- 2 hrs ago Redmi Note 10 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked: 108MP Camera, 120Hz Display Tipped
Don't Miss
- Movies Nick Jonas Reveals He Felt ‘Disconnected’ From The World When Wife Priyanka Chopra Was Away
- News Mumbai Police to fine 1,000 maskless people per day
- Automobiles 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 3.18 Lakh
- Lifestyle How To Use Period Underwear: Safe Option Replacing Pads And Tampons During Menstruation
- Finance Changes in Insurance Ombudsman Rules for Better Resolution of Policyholders
- Sports Rumour Has It: Chelsea monitoring Milan star Donnarumma, PSG battle Madrid for Alaba
- Education Is Haryana’s Decision To Reserve 75 Percent Of Private Sector Jobs For Locals A Permanent Solution?
- Travel Best Family-Friendly Destinations To Visit In India In March
Here's How To Find JioFi Device Number
Reliance Jio, which is serving more than 408 million users is also providing a portable number for its JioFi devices. These portable devices offer internet to 10 devices via personal Wi-Fi hotspots. Notably, all devices come with a number, which has 4G SIM and offering high-speed data to its users. In case, you lost your Jio-Fi number, you cannot or are allowed to recharge the device. However, you are still looking for ways to do recharge, then we are listing two ways that help you to do that.
Here Is How To Find Out JioFi Number
Method 1
Find Out JioFi Number Via Message
Step 1: You need to open the message application on your smartphone and enter the Jio number in the body and send a message to 199.
Step 2: In case, you are not a Jio user, then you need to enter the JioFi device IMEI number in the body and message to 7021799999.
Method 2
Find Out JioFi Number Via My Jio Application
Another Way To Find Out The JioFi Number
Step 1: You need to download the Jio application on your device from the Play Store or App Store.
Step 2: Now, you have to log in to your ID, write your password, and it is done. Now, you are allowed to see your JioFi number on the top.
In case you are looking for an IMEI number, then you have to follow these steps. Notably, the IMEI number is present on the JioFi products. Additionally, you can find the number on the battery compartment; however, you have to remove the battery to see the IMEI number.
It is worth noting that JioFi devices also allow mobile users to use the internet. These devices are available at Dx Mini Stores, Jio.com, and the company stores. The JioFi device is priced at Rs. 1,999.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
13,500
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460