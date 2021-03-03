Reliance Jio Acquires Spectrum In 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, And 2300 MHz Bands Worth Rs. 57,123 Crore News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced that it has bought three bands in the spectrum auction. The telecom operator bought bands in 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz worth Rs. 57,123 crores, which makes it the largest buyer in the auction that ended on Tuesday.

"We want to ensure that we keep on enhancing experiences, not only for our existing customers but also for the next 300 million users that will move to digital services. With our increased spectrum footprint, we are ready to further expand the digital footprint in India as well as get ourselves ready for the imminent 5G rollout," Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries said after purchasing the spectrum in the auction.

Reliance Jio Spectrum Auctions: Details

After this, Reliance Jio said that its spectrum footprint has increased by 55 percent (1,717 MHz uplink+ downlink) in the country. Besides, the operator now owns the highest amount of sub-GHz spectrum and 2300 MHz bands.

Reliance Jio now owns 2X10 MHz in 1800 MHz band and 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band in all circles. The telecom operator bought spectrum for at least 15.5 years. Besides, the operator said that it has bought airwaves at the cost of Rs. 60.8 crores per Mhz.

Besides, Reliance Jio increased its network capacity to offer proper services to its customers, and the new subscribers on the network. Furthermore, the acquired spectrum will help Reliance Jio to utilized the transition to 5G services, where it can develop a 5G stack.

Airtel And Vi Spectrum Auction: Details

On the other hand, Airtel bought only 355.45 MHz spectrum in sub GHz and 2300 Mhz bands for Rs. 18,699 crores, whereas Vi (Vodafone-Idea) bought airwaves in only five circles for Rs. 1,993. 40 crores. This means that none of the telecom operators opt for the 700 MHz band, which is the most efficient amongst all.

Best Mobiles in India