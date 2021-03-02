Spectrum Auction Concludes: How Much Money Did Airtel, Vi, And Reliance Jio Spend News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced that it has spent Rs. 18,999 crores in buying 355.45 MHz spectrum across sub GHz mid-band and 2300 MHz bands. Notably, the spectrum auction is already concluded on the second day and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is believed to garner Rs. 77, 800 crores as against Rs. 3.92 lakh crore.

"Airtel has now secured Pan India footprint of sub GHz spectrum that will help improve its deep indoor and in-building coverage in every urban town. Besides, this precious spectrum will also help improve its coverage in villages by offering the superior Airtel experience to an additional 90 million customers in India," Airtel said.

Besides, Airtel said that it has acquired Sub GHz spectrum, which will allow the telecom operator to improve the connectivity indoors, in buildings, and in urban towns. After this spectrum auction, Airtel has strengthened its position in the mid-band. Besides, this will help the operator to roll or deliver 5G services in the future.

Also, the operator said that the 700 MHz band did not receive any bid from any operator due to the high reservice price. Airtel also claims that 700 MHz along with 3.5 GHz has the potential to help India to become a digitally enabled nation. Therefore, the Government should consider the pricing of these bands.

Vi And Reliance Jio In Spectrum Auction

Meanwhile, Vi said that it has managed to acquire spectrum in five circles, which will help in increasing its 4G services in the country."We are hopeful that a larger quantum of spectrum in globally harmonized bands, will be made available for all operators in the future as well as it would be at fair prices that allow operators to have the ability to rapidly roll out networks."

On the other hand, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio did not share the exact details about the money they have spent on the auction, but it is expected that it could be between Rs. 50,000 crore to Rs. 55,000 crores.

