Just In
- 1 hr ago Best 6000 mAh Battery Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 Buy In India
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 10T Price Permanently Axed By Rs. 3,000 In India: Worth Buying?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Top-Notch Performer For An Exorbitant Price
- 2 hrs ago TCL To Launch Android TV And Smart ACs On March 10th In India
Don't Miss
- Education Attention Job Seekers: The Most In-Demand Jobs To Watch For In 2021
- Sports Mandhana slips 2 places to 6th among batters; Goswami still at 5th among bowlers in ODI rankings
- Movies Om Raut Says He Isn't An Accidental Filmmaker; Reveals He Had Attended The Premiere Of Jurassic Park
- Lifestyle Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Bold Makeup Look With Kohl Rimmed Eyes And Nude Glossy Lips
- Finance Saral Suraksha Bhima Policy: 5 Things To Know About The Standard Insurance Cover
- News SP, RJD abandon Left, Congress in Bengal, extend support to Mamata
- Travel 10 Best Family-Friendly Destinations To Visit In India In March
- Automobiles New Bajaj Platina 100 ES Electric Start Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 53,920
Spectrum Auction Concludes: How Much Money Did Airtel, Vi, And Reliance Jio Spend
Airtel has announced that it has spent Rs. 18,999 crores in buying 355.45 MHz spectrum across sub GHz mid-band and 2300 MHz bands. Notably, the spectrum auction is already concluded on the second day and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is believed to garner Rs. 77, 800 crores as against Rs. 3.92 lakh crore.
"Airtel has now secured Pan India footprint of sub GHz spectrum that will help improve its deep indoor and in-building coverage in every urban town. Besides, this precious spectrum will also help improve its coverage in villages by offering the superior Airtel experience to an additional 90 million customers in India," Airtel said.
Besides, Airtel said that it has acquired Sub GHz spectrum, which will allow the telecom operator to improve the connectivity indoors, in buildings, and in urban towns. After this spectrum auction, Airtel has strengthened its position in the mid-band. Besides, this will help the operator to roll or deliver 5G services in the future.
Also, the operator said that the 700 MHz band did not receive any bid from any operator due to the high reservice price. Airtel also claims that 700 MHz along with 3.5 GHz has the potential to help India to become a digitally enabled nation. Therefore, the Government should consider the pricing of these bands.
Vi And Reliance Jio In Spectrum Auction
Meanwhile, Vi said that it has managed to acquire spectrum in five circles, which will help in increasing its 4G services in the country."We are hopeful that a larger quantum of spectrum in globally harmonized bands, will be made available for all operators in the future as well as it would be at fair prices that allow operators to have the ability to rapidly roll out networks."
On the other hand, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio did not share the exact details about the money they have spent on the auction, but it is expected that it could be between Rs. 50,000 crore to Rs. 55,000 crores.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676