    Here's How To Stop Contact Joined Alerts From Signal And Telegram

    By
    |

    Both Signal and Telegram are getting a lot of traction these days as people are leaving WhatsApp. Both platforms have achieved a milestone in terms of garnering new customers. However, users are complaining about Signal and Telegram apps as they are getting notifications whenever someone joins the app. In fact, many users have raised questions about these notifications they are getting.

    Notably, these apps allow their users to stop these notifications or alerts and they have to turn them off from the settings. Additionally, users have to follow certain tips and tricks to stop these alerts on Signal and Telegram.

    How To Stop Alerts On Signal Application

    Step 1: You need to open the Signal app on your smartphone first.

    Step 2: You have to click on the three-dotted option, which will you find on the right side of the display.

    Step 3: Then, you have to go to the settings and click on Notifications and turn off the contact joined Signal option.

    How To Stop Alerts On Signal Application

    Step 1: You need to open the Telegram app on your smartphone.

    Step 2: Tap on the hamburger option on the left side of the display.

    Step 3: Now, you have to click on the setting option and tap on the notifications and sounds option, then you need to click on the Contact joined Telegram option. It is done, now you will not receive the notifications from the Telegram application.

    For the unaware, the Signal app recently faced technical issues; however, later, the services were restored and now it is working fine. In fact, the company has issued a statement and said, "Signal is back! Like an underdog going through a training montage, we've learned a lot since yesterday - and we did it together. Thanks to the millions of new Signal users around the world for your patience."

