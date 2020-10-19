Here's How To Take Screenshots On iPhone 11 How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Apple recently announced the launch of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All new four smartphones support 5G networks and come with Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

However, the iPhone 11 is still the favourite smartphone of many users due to the design and features. If you are also planning to buy the iPhone 11, then you should know that its interface is different from other devices. So we are here to tell you how to click screenshots by following these tips and tricks.

Step 1: First, you need to go to that chat, page, and image you want to take a screenshot of. Then, you have press the side and Volume UP button simultaneously.

Step 2: After that, you have to release both the buttons and it is done. After you take a screenshot, then the image will appear on the left side of the smartphone. To see the screenshot, you have to first open the photos, then albums, and it is done.

How To Take The Screenshot With The Touch ID And Side Button

Step 1: You need to click the side and home button at one time.

Step 2: Then, you have to release both the buttons and, then the screenshot will appear on the left side of the screen.

How To Take Screenshots With Touch ID And Top Button

Step 1: You need to press the top and home button at the same time.

Step 2: Then, again, you have let go off both the buttons and its done.

