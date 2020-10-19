ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here's How To Take Screenshots On iPhone 11

    By
    |

    Apple recently announced the launch of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All new four smartphones support 5G networks and come with Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

    Here's How To Take Screenshots On iPhone 11

     

    However, the iPhone 11 is still the favourite smartphone of many users due to the design and features. If you are also planning to buy the iPhone 11, then you should know that its interface is different from other devices. So we are here to tell you how to click screenshots by following these tips and tricks.

    Step 1: First, you need to go to that chat, page, and image you want to take a screenshot of. Then, you have press the side and Volume UP button simultaneously.

    Step 2: After that, you have to release both the buttons and it is done. After you take a screenshot, then the image will appear on the left side of the smartphone. To see the screenshot, you have to first open the photos, then albums, and it is done.

    How To Take The Screenshot With The Touch ID And Side Button

    Step 1: You need to click the side and home button at one time.

    Step 2: Then, you have to release both the buttons and, then the screenshot will appear on the left side of the screen.

    How To Take Screenshots With Touch ID And Top Button

    Step 1: You need to press the top and home button at the same time.

    Step 2: Then, again, you have let go off both the buttons and its done.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple
    Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X