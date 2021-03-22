Here's How To Use Vi VIC To Recharge Prepaid And Postpaid Numbers How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has come up with a new feature for its customers. For this new feature, Vi has joined hands with WhatsApp to launch AI-enabled VIC. The newly launched virtual agent VIC feature will allow users to use UPI platforms. These payment services will allow prepaid and postpaid customers to make payments.

The digital services will enable users to make recharges both prepaid and postpaid numbers via WhatsApp and other apps like PhonePe, and Google Pay. Notably, this feature will allow users to make recharges without opening any application. However, to use this feature user have to follow these steps. In addition, the platform will offer both simple and faster digital payment services.

Here Are Some Steps That Will Help You To Use VIC

Step 1: You need to send a Hi WhatsApp message with VIC on to the Vodafone-Idea's number 9654297000.

Step 2 Then, users have to send a message to Vi stating, "how to recharge my number," or "how to pay my bill."

: Then, users have to send how to recharge my number," or "how to pay my bill message.

Step 3: After that, you will get a message to Vi from the company so that you can give them permission to continue the services or not. Then, you have type 1 for the yes and if you don't want to use the service, then you have type 2.

Step 4: Then, the company will send an instruction to the prepaid users and postpaid users will get the payment link. Now, users have to tap on the plan they want to recharge or looking for.

Step 5: After selecting the plan, users will get a message or link for making payments through messages.

How To Recharge Vi Prepaid Number Via The Company Website

Step 1: Users need to visit the company website https://www.myvi.in/ and tap on the prepaid section.

Step 2: Now, write your mobile number and click on the recharge option. Then, users need to select the plan.

How To Recharge Vi Prepaid Number Via Application

Step 1: Open the app and click on the recharge section.

Step 2: After that, search the pack amount and tap on the payment option via the saved payment option like credit, debit card, and UPI option like GPpay, PhonePpe, Paytm, and more.

Best Mobiles in India