How To Check Your Balance And Add Bank Account On Your Phonepe Account

India's leading digital payments platform PhonePe is offering you to transfer money to bank accounts and between two parties without sharing any personal details like bank account and IFSC codes. However, to transfer the money you should have the mobile number and virtual payment address of the concerned number to send the number. Notably, money can be transferred within seconds. In fact, Phonepe is the easiest way to send money.

It is worth noting that the fintech app enables you to connect two bank accounts to devices. In addition, it allows you to add several bank accounts. However, to link your bank account with Phonepe, you have to follow these steps.

Here's How To Add Bank Account On The PhonePe Application

You need to tap on the right corner, then, you have to click on the "Add New Bank option. After that, you have to select the bank from the given list. Then, the app will detect the bank and now you are allowed to set the PIN. You have to type your card details along with expiry dates. You need to enter the OTP for the PIN and it is done. Now you are allowed to make transactions.

How To Check Balance On The PhonePe Application

You have to open the PhonePe app first on your device. Then, you need to tap on the Money Transfer option. Then, you have to select the bank account, which you want to check the balance. After that, you have to enter the UPI PIN for that account. Once it is done, you are allowed to check your balance on the display of the smartphone.

