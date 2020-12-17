Best Money Earning Apps in India 2020 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

If you think that mobiles are only used for calling and using the internet, then you are wrong as several applications allow you to earn money, cashback, and rewards. These apps enable you to make money while sitting at home. Notably, some apps are already available on the Android and iOS platforms. On that track, we will be listing all those apps that provide cash and rewards while using it.

True Balance

The application was developed by Balance Hero, a Gurugram based mobile wallet company. The company allows users to check mobile calls and data. In addition, True Balance offers financial services to its customers and allows users to earn money without any shop and investments. To get this service you have to follow these steps to earn money.

You need to download the app and follow all the instructions. Then, you have to enter your mobile number, code, and password. After that, you have to verify your number, and then you'll get the bonus on the wallet.

Roz Dhan

Roz Dhan app is known as the best app for earning money. The app is offering its services to 10 million users and to earn money from the app you just have to play games, share articles, and read the news. The app offers you instant cash of Rs. 50, however, to get the cash, users have to follow these tips and tricks.

You need to download the app and sign up with the mobile number. After that, you will earn Rs. 25. First, you need to go to the profile icon and add the invite code along with the referral code 013GVD. Then, you can earn 20 to 50 coins every day. After that, you have to fill in all the details and earn 200 points.

Loco

Similar to the Roz Dhan app, the Loco app enables users to earn money. This money earning application is completely free and users are allowed to play games in several languages, such as Bengali, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil. Apart from games, it offers you questions that users have to answers to earn the cash on the Paytm wallet. Loco offers you games like Ghatak, IND Snax, Xyaa, Jonathan, and more.

Meesho App

The reselling app is one of the best-earning apps in the country. This app is specially designed for those who want to do a side business. Many women are already using this app. To avail, all benefits users should have a smartphone along with an internet connection. The app allows you to share images on your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The app allows you to earn up to Rs. 25,000.

Datagenie App

Datagenie is known as an Android app that offers you free recharge and cash. The app allows you to save 25 percent 2G, 3G, and 4G data every day. Apart from that, this app allows you to avail cash up to Rs. 28 and you can share funny images, quotes, memes, GIFs jokes via WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

To earn money from the app, you need to download the app first, then you need to register yourself and enter your Paytm number. After that, you will receive the OTP and accept read messages.

List Of All Apps Those Are Offering Rewards To Customers

Google Pay (TEZ)

Google Pay is leading in terms of transferring money instantly. It is a digital wallet platform, enabling users to make payments. It is available on both platforms such as Android and iOS. However, to get the reward from Google Pay, you should follow these steps.

You need to download the app first and register your mobile number, which is linked to your bank. You have to send some money to one of the Google Pay users to get the Rs. 51. In addition, the app enables you to receive a scratch card worth Rs. 1,000.

Amazon Pay

It is one of the fastest ways to get the earned cashback after each payment and if a user is new, then he or she can get Rs. 75 in the Amazon Pay account. To get this offer, first, you need to install the app and click on UPI ID. Then, you have to register your mobile number and after that, you are allowed to transfer the money to your friend and you'll receive the cashback.

PhonePe

PhonePe, a digital wallet is an online payment app, which is headquartered in Bengaluru. It was established in 2015 but started in 2016. It is available in 11 languages and allows you to pay all bills, shopping, gold, pay for rides, book flight tickets, and more. The app allows you to get Rs. 100 cashback to new users.

Paytm

Paytm is established in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is available in 11 Indian languages and allows you to make payments for all travel, movies, mobile recharges, pay bills, grocery stores, restaurants, parking, fruits, shopping, and more. To avail the cashback via Paytm, users have to first install the app via Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Best Mobiles in India