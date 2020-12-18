Vi Launches Digital Exclusive Rs. 399 Plan; Offering 1.5GB Plan Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched postpaid paid and prepaid plans for its customers. Similarly, the operator has announced the launch of a new plan of Rs. 399 under its Digital Exclusive strategy. However, this facility is available for those who order SIM cards via the company's website.

Notably, this plan comes under the company under the First Recharge packs list. This list also includes Rs. 97, Rs 197, Rs. 297, and Rs. 399, and Rs. 497. In addition, the telecom operator said that three lakhs customers have shown their interest in the Vi plans.

Vi Rs. 399 Plans: Details

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 399 plan is available for all new, regular, and MNP users. This plan ships 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 56 days. At present, the operator said that it is providing five first recharge packs that are priced at Rs. 97, Rs. 197, Rs. 297, Rs. 497, and Rs. 647; however, Rs. 399 pack is available for those who book connection from the website. That's why this plan is known as the Digital Exclusive plan.

In addition, the company is offering a plan of Rs. 297 plan via online. The Rs. 297 plan is providing 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling for 28 days.

The telecom operator is providing SIM cards in several situations. Earlier, this facility was not available in Telangana, but the situation has been changed, and now it is available in all PIN codes. Furthermore, the company said that those who want to buy this plan can head over to the Vi website. This plan is available to all MNP customers; however, to get this plan users have to give up their plan and to buy a new connection or check the company's website.

