Just In
- 1 min ago Microsoft Discovers Over 40 Customers Targeted By Massive Hack Campaign
-
- 15 min ago Oppo A53 5G With Dimensity 720 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Jabra Days: Upto 75% Off On Headphones, Truly Earbuds And Headsets
- 2 hrs ago Zoom Lifts Meeting Limit For Free Accounts On Select Dates
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Maria Sharapova Announces Engagement; Check Out Her Fashion Moments With Her Fiancée
- Movies Tom Cruise Dating Mission: Impossible 7 Co-Star Hayley Atwell: Report
- News YouTuber CarryMinati to make debut in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay
- Automobiles Best Scooter Launches In India In 2020: Here’s Our Top-Five Pick Along With A Few Special Mentions
- Finance Indices End Flat; Nifty Tops 13760 Levels; Dr. Reddy's Top Gainer
- Sports India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 | Ashwin's three-wicket haul keeps Indians ahead
- Travel Explore & Savour These 10 Best Budget-Friendly New Year Destinations In India In 2021!
- Education RRB NTPC Exam Schedule 2020 For CBT-1 First Phase Released
Vi Launches Digital Exclusive Rs. 399 Plan; Offering 1.5GB Plan Per Day
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched postpaid paid and prepaid plans for its customers. Similarly, the operator has announced the launch of a new plan of Rs. 399 under its Digital Exclusive strategy. However, this facility is available for those who order SIM cards via the company's website.
Notably, this plan comes under the company under the First Recharge packs list. This list also includes Rs. 97, Rs 197, Rs. 297, and Rs. 399, and Rs. 497. In addition, the telecom operator said that three lakhs customers have shown their interest in the Vi plans.
Vi Rs. 399 Plans: Details
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 399 plan is available for all new, regular, and MNP users. This plan ships 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 56 days. At present, the operator said that it is providing five first recharge packs that are priced at Rs. 97, Rs. 197, Rs. 297, Rs. 497, and Rs. 647; however, Rs. 399 pack is available for those who book connection from the website. That's why this plan is known as the Digital Exclusive plan.
In addition, the company is offering a plan of Rs. 297 plan via online. The Rs. 297 plan is providing 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages, unlimited calling for 28 days.
The telecom operator is providing SIM cards in several situations. Earlier, this facility was not available in Telangana, but the situation has been changed, and now it is available in all PIN codes. Furthermore, the company said that those who want to buy this plan can head over to the Vi website. This plan is available to all MNP customers; however, to get this plan users have to give up their plan and to buy a new connection or check the company's website.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,875
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
16,900
-
14,575
-
17,940