Vi Launches Wi-Fi Calling Services In Kolkata, Goa, And Maharashtra

After launching new prepaid packs for customers, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched new services for its customers. The Wi-Fi calling feature is currently available in three circles, such as Kolkata, Goa, and Maharashtra circle. This feature is good for those users who don't have a proper network.

Notably, the company has launched a service called Hi Wi-Fi Calling, which will allow users to make calls over the internet connection, such as office broadband, home broadband, and public Wi-Fi.

"This should help you make voice calls in areas with the low network coverage. This is applicable for Maharashtra & Goa, Kolkata circles and will be available from 15th December 2020," the telecom operator was quoted by Telecom Talk.

The operator wanted to launch these services earlier but it was delayed due to the integration process. Notably, Airtel and Jio launched these services in 2019. Additionally, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has also started its Wi-Fi services. The telecom operator launched an app called the Wings application to offer the same services.

The service has been started in these locations, but there is no confirmation when this facility will be available in other parts of the country. To enjoy Vi VoWi-Fi services, users should have these smartphones the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Mi10, Mi10T, POCOX3, Oneplus 8T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, RedmiNote 7 Pro, Redmi8A Dual, and the Oneplus Nord.

Furthermore, the operator has launched plans under Rs. 100. The first plan of Rs. 59 is 30 minutes for talk time for 28 days, while Rs. 65 pack is providing 100MB data for the same period. In addition, the company is offering several affordable plans such as Rs. 39, Rs. 49, Rs. 79, and Rs. 97. The company also ships data vouchers that are priced at Rs. 16, Rs. 48, and Rs. 98.

