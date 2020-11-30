Vi Revises Entry Level Family Postpaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

As expected Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has started revising the prices of its entry-level postpaid plans in the country. The company has revised all family plans on its website and in the listings of its offline stores.

For the unaware, the company is providing five individual postpaid packs priced between Rs. 299 to Rs. 1099. On the other hand, family postpaid packs of the company are priced between Rs. 598 to Rs. 1,099. In addition, the telecom operator is offering several add-on packs, work from home packs, prepaid, and postpaid to its users.

However, the listing shows on the company's application shows that Rs. 598 and Rs. 749 are now available with a price hike of Rs. 50. This means that the company has increased prices by Rs. 50 and now Rs. 598 pack is available at Rs. 649 and Rs. 749 is priced at Rs. 799.

Vi Revised Family Postpaid Plans Details

The first pack of Rs. 649 is now offering 80GB data per month, 200GB data rollover, 100 messages, and unlimited calling benefit. It also includes two extra connections along with 50GB data and 30GB extra data on the primary and secondary connections. It also ships a data rollover and message facility for secondary users. It ships 50GB data along with 100 messages per month. Additionally, users will get access to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium, and Vi Movies. However, the secondary user will only get Vi Movies and TV.

While the second pack of Rs. 799 Family pack is offering a 200GB data rollover facility and 120GB data per month. It also ships 100 messages, unlimited calling, and three connections. These three connections will offer 60GB data and 30GB data to the primary and secondary users. Users will also get 100 messages per month and access to Amazon Prime, Vi Movies, and Zee5 Premium.

