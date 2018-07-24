How to customize your own Memoji in iOS 12

A couple of weeks back Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 12. This means Memoji are finally ready for the public debut. Memoji is similar to last year's 3D Animoji. The company made this to take on the cartoon avatar, like Snapchat's Bitmoji. This feature will allow you to create your own cartoon versions which you can share it via Messages app.

Unfortunately, just like Animoji, Memoji is also not available for everyone with iOS 12. The feature is exclusively available for iPhone X. If you have one then you can get started with your own Memoji right away. Here's how you can make your own Memoji.

How to make Memoji

In iOS 12, Memoji live is available in the same menu in the Message app. You have to tap on the App Store icon in the Message then you need to choose the Animoji icon. From there you need to swipe toward the left and select "New Memoji". After selecting that you will get started to create your own customized avatar.

Apple Memoji doesn't come with any specific gender. So you have to customize each feature of your avatar individually. Memoji only comes with character's head so most of the characteristics are restricted to the facial feature, such as eye color, head shape, and hairstyle. You can add distinguishing features like freckles, eyebrow shape, and hairstyle this will make your avatar different from others.

You can also customize your avatar with the different type of glass, and you can also change the color of the glass as per your desire. In addition, you can also put some headwear, which ranges from cowboy hats to headscarves.

To make your avatar more different you can also choose to tweak the exact shade with a slider. This could be used to change the skin and hair tone. You can also do some experiments with this feature.

Once you're done with all the changes and ready to use the Memoji, then you have to save it. Saving process is equal to the regular Animoji. Moreover, you can also make changes to your avatars after saving them.

Now you are all set to share your newly made custom Memoji with your friends and family. Though you need an iPhone X to create your avatar, you can send it to any iPhone user to view your creation.

Saved Memoji's can also be used for FaceTime in case you don't want to conduct a video call with your actual face.