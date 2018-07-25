ENGLISH

How to disable Active Status from your Instagram app

Do you want to get rid of green dot on Instagram, then don't worry here's how you can disable the Active Status from your Instagram app.

    With the starting of this year, Instagram made it possible to see anyone's last seen or you can say last time when you are online on the Instagram app. Recently the photo-sharing app has added a green sot for those who are online to their profile, which is quite similar to the Facebook Messenger.

    This might be useful for some users but there are many who don't want to reveal their online time to other. Thankfully Instagram let you disable this feature. So if you are among those users who want their privacy on the photo-sharing app then here's how you can disable this green dot feature.

    How to disable the green dot on Instagram

    iOS user has to log in to your Instagram app and head towards your profile tab. Once you are there then you can see a setting option on the top right of the app interface.

    You have to tap on the option which will take you to the profile setting window. Now you have to scroll down where you will find Privacy and Security section. In that section you will find Active Status, now you need to toggle the switch to the Off position.

    Once you are done with this, you are all set to go. Now no one will be able to see when you are last online on the photo-sharing app.

    For Android user, they also have to log in to your Instagram app first. Then you have to tap on the profile tab -- it's the silhouette icon in the bottom-right corner. After clicking the three dots you have to scroll down until you find the Privacy and Security section. From there you have to select the Active Status and swift off the option.

    So this is how you can keep your online status hidden from other. Recently, it has been reported that Instagram is testing a new verification process with an official request from the app. The new request form is available for iOS in Australia and some few other unspecified countries.

