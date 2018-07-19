ENGLISH

How to hide your accidental like on Instagram

You must have accidentally like someone's picture on Instagram at least once, don't worry here is how you can hide your accidental-like on Instagram.

    Have you ever, accidentally liked someone's Instagram photo while stalking his or her account? We all have been there at some point in time. Next time if this happens to you then don't worry here is a tip, which is recently shared by a Twitter user.

    Usually, what happens if you've accidentally liked someone's photo on Instagram the person who posted the picture will see it because of push notification. Even if you remove the like right away, it will show.

    How to hide accidental-like on Instagram

    If you face such a thing, then the first thing you have to do is, go to your Instagram account. Head to the settings option where you need to switch your account to private -if your account is a public account.

    Then you have to go to your Instagram page and click on the profile icon at the bottom right corner. Now you need to click on the 'Edit Profile' option at the top of the page.

    Once you click on the Edit Profile option then you can see your profile setting where you can edit your name, profile picture and many other things.

    Now for not getting noticed by the person that you have like his or her picture, you need to change your name, bio and profile photo. Once you are don't with all this, then you like will be high for the person who has posted the picture.

    So from next time whenever you face such problem you can use this trick to hide your like which don't intend to do.

    Instagram has recently introduced a nifty feature for its stories. This will allow users to react to the Stories with the help of animated emojis replies. The new emoji responses are similar to that of the six emoji responses that are available on the Facebook.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
