How Reliance Jio's In-Flight Connectivity Works: Here Are All Details

Reliance Jio has recently joined hands with Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile to launch Jio Postpaid plans in flights. Under this new partnership, all Indian travellers who are travelling abroad will get voice and data services at affordable prices.

Notably, AeroMobile is a UK based operator, which offers 3G networks in flight to its partners via dish antenna and the satellite. Besides, Reliance Jio has launched three plans in-flight packs that are priced for Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999. These packs are offering several benefits, such as 250MB, 500MB, and 1GB data. These in-flight plans are also providing 100 minutes for calling and 100 messages for only 24 hours. However, these tips and tricks will help you to avail in-flight services of Reliance Jio.

How To Connect To AeroMobile 3G To In-Flight Connectivity

Step 1: First, you need to buy the IFC pack before boarding the flight. Then, during the take-off time, you have your phone on airplane mode.

Step 2: Once your flight reaches 20,000 feet higher, then you have to turn off the flight mode and to check that data roaming is on.

Step 3: Then, it automatically connects to the network, but in case it does not connect, then you need to check the settings and do it manually.

Step 4: After that, you have to select AeroMobile as your network provider. Then, you will receive the identification number from the company.

Step 5: Once your number is connected you will receive a welcome message from the company. Now you are allowed to use the in-flight network and you will receive all your call and emails.

Please note that this facility is not offering incoming calls and to use this service you need to ensure that your phone is not connected to Wi-Fi options in case the aircraft offers a Wi-Fi facility.

