Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans: Which One Should You Buy?

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Postpaid Plans: Offers And Price Under Rs. 500

The most affordable plan of Reliance Jio is available at Rs. 399, where it ships 75GB per month, 200GB data rollover, and unlimited data. It also ships content from leading apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, JioTV, JioCinema, and many more.

The first plan of Airtel is available at Rs. 499. It ships 75GB data every month along with a data rollover facility. It also offers unlimited calling, messages, and a one-year subscription for Amazon Prime, while the Vodafone-Idea plan is offering 40GB data, data rollover, 100 messages, unlimited calling along with Vi Movies, and TV subscription. This plan is also available at Rs. 399.

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers Under Rs. 800

The second plan of Reliance Jio will cost you Rs. 59. It ships 100GB data, messages, and 200 data rollover facility. This plan also offers an additional SIM card, whereas the third plan is available at Rs. 799 comes with similar OTT benefits as it is offering with Rs. 399. This plan also includes150GB data per month and a 200GB data rollover facility.

On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea postpaid second plan will cost you Rs. 499, where the telecom operator is offering 75GB data and a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime of Rs. 399. Another plan that comes under the same segment is available at Rs. 699 offers you unlimited data, 100 messages, and an Amazon subscription worth Rs. 999. While Airtel postpaid plan is available at Rs. 749, which ships 125GB data per month and data rollover facility. This plan is also providing unlimited calling and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime.

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers Under Rs. 1,100

The fourth postpaid plan from Reliance Jio is available at Rs. 999, where you get a subscription to all Jio apps, Amazon Prime videos, Netflix, VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. This plan is providing unlimited calling and messages. This plan is also offering 200GB data per month and a 500GB data rollover facility.

Airtel plan of Rs. 999 ships 150GB data every month and a data rollover facility for one month. It also includes unlimited calling and SMS. It also offers a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, whereas Vodafone-Idea Red X pack of Rs. 1,099 is providing unlimited data and calling. It also ships access to international and domestic airport lounges. This plan is also providing access to Amazon Prime videos.

Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Postpaid Plans: Price And Offers Under Rs. 1,600

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1, 499, where Jio is offering Netflix, Prime Videos, Disney+ Hoststar VIP, unlimited calling, and messages. The Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 1,499 is also offering 300GB data and a 500GB data rollover facility. Furthermore, the plan is offering unlimited data and voice in the USA and UAE. The Airtel postpaid plan of Rs. 1,599 is offering unlimited data every month, unlimited calling, and message. It also ships Amazon Prime for one year.

Which Postpaid Plan Is Better?

Despite the fact that that telecom operators are offering similar pricing of the postpaid plans, Jio is still offering much more data than any other telecom operator. As far as content from the OTT platform is concerned, Jio is again ahead from Airtel and Vodafone- Idea. So, we would suggest you choose Reliance Jio's postpaid plans if you looking for more data and content platforms.