How To Access Disney+ Hotstar Free With Reliance Jio Prepaid Packs

Disney+ Hotstar has increased the prices of its plans in India. Similarly, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio have launched new packs to offer access to the Disney+ Hotstar packs. These telecom operators have launched three to four packs to offer content from the leading app.

However, to activate the Disney+ Hotstar application, users have to follow these steps

Step 1: To get the offer, customers first have to recharge their number with the newly launched pack. After that, they have to download the app and sign in with their mobile number.

Step 2: After sign-in, customers have to write their details to activate the application.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Plans: Check Details

These packs are also known as Cricket packs as customers are allowed to watch Cricket. Under this scheme, users will get four packs that are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888, and Rs. 2,599 respectively.

The first plan of Disney+ Hotstar will cost you Rs. 499, where the user will get 3GB of data per day along with an extra 6GB of data. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, complimentary access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud for only 28 days. In addition, users will get Disney+ Hotstar access for one year.

The Rs. 666 plan offers benefits for 56 days. It includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and access to Jio applications for 56 days. This pack also offers Disney+ Hotstar for one year.

The Rs. 888 pack offers 2GB of data per day along with 5GB extra data for 56 days. This pack includes Jio apps access and the content of the Disney+ Hotstar app for again one year.

Lastly, the pack of Rs. 2,599 offers access to 2GB of data per day, an extra 10GB of data for 365 days. It includes the Jio app and Disney+ Hotstar access for 365 days.

It is important to note that Airtel and India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea also offer similar benefits to their customers. Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea launched three packs to provide Disney+ Hotstar access to users.

