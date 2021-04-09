IPL 2021: Reliance Jio Introduces Four Plans, Cricket App, And New Game News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has announced new plans for its prepaid and JioPhone users. These plans are specially launched to offer Disney+ Hotstar app so users can watch IPL matches easily. Besides, the telecom operator announced the launch of a new Jio Cricket app for JioPhone users.

Reliance Jio Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Notably, the company announced four-packs under this partnership. These plans are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 598, Rs. 777, and Rs. 2,599.

Reliance JioRs. 401 Prepaid Plan

The first plan under this list is priced at Rs. 401, where users will get unlimited calling along with 3GB data per day and an additional 6GB of data. This plan also ships 100 messages per day. This plan also offers Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more apps for 28 days.

Reliance JioRs. 598 Prepaid Plan

The second plan is priced at Rs. 598, which offers unlimited calling and 2GB of data per day. This plan also gets 100 messages per day. This pack also ships Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, JioNews, and JioCloud apps for 56 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 777 Prepaid Plan

The pack offers 1.5GB of data per day along with 5GB of extra data. In addition, this pack ships unlimited local and national calling. This plan also offers 100 messages, Disney+ Hotstar, JioNews, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioTV apps access for 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,599 Prepaid Plan

This is an annual plan and comes with unlimited free calling, 100 messages per day, 2GB data per day, 10GB extra data, and a VIP subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar JioNews, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioTV apps for 365 days. Apart from these plans, the company has launched Jio Cricket Play Game. The new game supports Hindi and the English language. Besides, the company has launched the Jio Cricket app for JioPhone users. Notably, the Jio Cricket app is available in nine languages, including Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, English, Hindi, and Bangla. However, to access the Jio Cricket app on the JioPhone users have to open the KaiOS app store on their device and search for the Jio Cricket application and install.

