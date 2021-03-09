Just In
IPL 2021: How To Watch Live Streaming Online
Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally happening in India after two years. The IPL will start on April 9th, 2021, and will be hosted in five major cities-- Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. Notably, Disney+ Hotstar has all exclusive rights to live-stream the matches. That's why all telecom operators and internet players have joined hands with the OTT player.
Besides, Disney+ Hotstar is also providing two packs known as Disney+ Hostar VIP and Disney+ Hostar Premium of Rs. 399 and Rs. 1,499, respectively. But still, you are looking for ways to watch IPL matches online for free, then you should know the details of all tariff plans that ship Disney+ Hotstar access.
Airtel Tariff Plans With Disney+ Hotstar: Details
Let's start with Airtel's plan of Rs. 401, where users are getting Disney+ Hotstar access and 30GB data for 28 days. The Rs. 448 plan ships 84GB of data, free calling, Wynk Music, Rs 150 off on FasTag, Disney+ Hotstar access, courses from Shaw Academy for 28 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 599, where users are getting 112GB of data for 56 days, while Rs. 2,698 plan is offering 730GB, unlimited voice calling for 365 days.
Reliance Jio Plans Disney+ Hotstar: Details
Surprisingly, Reliance Jio has a pack of Rs. 401, where users are offering 90GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days. The Rs. 598 plan is offering 2GB data, and 100 messages for 56 days, whereas Rs. 777 is offering 131GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages for 84 days. The Rs. 499 plan is offering 84GB for 56 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 2,599, which ships 740GB of data and unlimited voice calls for 365 days.
JioFiber And Tata Sky Packs That Ships Disney+ Hotstar
Apart from the mobile plan, Jio is offering Disney+ Hotstar app access with its broadband plans of Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. Then, users can get access with Tata Sky mobile app; however, you should have a Star Sports subscription.
