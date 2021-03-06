Reliance Jio And Airtel Set Up 5G Towers In India: Ookla 5G Map News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio and Airtel are gearing up for the 5G network as both operators have set up towers in Mumbai, despite the spectrum bands said to be available by mid-2022. But still, both leading operators have set up towers in Mumbai and Hyderabad under the Pre-Release category as per network measuring service Ookla. The firm also said that there are 21,996 5G towers across the globe.

5G Towers Of Reliance Jio And Airtel In India: Check Details

The networking measuring firm said that all towers are listed under the pre-release category are on a testing phase. This means that it is not available or accessible for customers. On the other hand, Airtel announced that it has already completed the 5G testing in Hyderabad, which has been shown by Ookla 5G Map. While Reliance Jio towers have been set up in Mumbai, which is testing the network through its in-house 5G equipment.

Similarly, Reliance Jio and Airtel announced that both telecom operators are capable of launching 5G services in the country. However, the Department of Telecommunication hosted the spectrum auction this week (Monday And Tuesday, March 1st and 2nd), where no one bought the 700 MHz band, which also means there is no update on selling the 5G airwaves in the country.

When 5G Network Will Be Available In India: Check Details

The 5G network is quite far from the commercial launch, even though India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel tested on the 1800 MHz band through NSA network technology. "We believe India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation. To make that happen we need the ecosystem to come together with applications, devices, and network innovation. We are more than ready to do our bit," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel said after testing the 5G networks in Hyderabad.

