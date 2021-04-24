Just In
How To Activate BSNL Introductory Offer Of Cinema Plus Services
BSNL has recently launched a new service for Bharat Fibre users. This service is available at Rs. 199 and ships access to OTT apps like Zee5, Voot Select, and SonyLiv. However, for the first three months, users have to pay only Rs. 129 per month. Notably, this is the promotional offer and it is valid until July 31, 2021. The Cinema Plus offers 300 TV channels and over 8,000 movies, 80 Live TV channels, web series, original shows, and 500+ TV Shows in more than 14 languages. Besides, users will get access to content from kids, sports, music, movie content on its platform.
BSNL Partners With Yupp TV Scope To Offer Cinema Plus
This platform also allows users to access content with only one click. The company has joined hands with Yupp TV Scope to offer the same facilities to its subscribers as the former offer multiple OTT connections under one pack. BSNL also said that Cinema Plus services allow users to watch content on multiple devices. Users can install the app via Apple Store and Play Store.
The telecom operator added that the newly launched service is also available on the Fire TV platform. Apart from joining hands with Yupp TV Scope, BSNL offers content Disney+ Hotstar with Bharat Fibre plans.
The company ships this benefit with four plans, which are priced at Rs. 779, Rs. 949, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. This is quite surprising as other telecom players like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer content from leading websites such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
How To Use Cinema Plus Services
Notably, BSNL Cinema Plus services are available to all broadband users, especially Bharat Fibre. To activate the services, users have to visit the company website. Then, users have to enter a mobile number to get the OTP. After that, you will be directed to another page, which allows you to activate services along with transaction details. Users can watch content on desktops, laptops, and mobile.
In case you are planning to deactivate the BSNL Cinema Plus services, you need to visit the website again and tap on the manage button. Then, enter your mobile number, select the state, type the captcha click option, and then, on the deactivate option. It is done.
