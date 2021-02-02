Just In
- 15 min ago OnePlus Nord N1 5G Likely On Cards; Nord 10 5G Successor?
-
- 24 min ago Redmi Note 9, Mi 10T, And More Xiaomi Smartphones Get Price Cut In India For Limited Period
- 42 min ago Vivo S9 5G Tipped To Launch In March; Dimensity 1100 SoC Expected
- 55 min ago You Will Soon Be Able To Unlock Your iPhone With Mask On, But There Is A Catch
Don't Miss
- Movies Hindi Remake Of Ashok Selvan-Ritika Singh Starrer Oh My Kadavule Announced; Umesh Shukla To Write The Film
- News Military coup in Myanmar: India issues advisory to Indian citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel
- Automobiles Mahindra TVU300 BS6 Spied With Bolero Neo Badge During TVC Shoot: Pics & Details
- Finance Budget 2021: How Interest Earned On PF Above Rs 2.5 Lakhs Is Going To Taxable?
- Sports Next challenger for WWE Title hinted on Raw; New Women's tag title contenders revealed
- Education SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At ssc.nic.in
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Top 3 Breathtaking Ethnic Looks Of The Actress That Are Worth A Watch
- Travel 10 Budget Friendly Indian destinations To Visit In February
BSNL Introduces Cinema Plus Plan: SonyLIV, YuppTV, And Voot Select At Rs. 129
Following the footsteps of private players, BSNL has also launched an OTT pack called Cinema Plus. The new pack provides access to several OTT applications, such as SonyLIV, YuppTV, and Voot Select at Rs. 199 per month. However, as a promotional BSNL is offering this platform at Rs. 129 per month for only three months.
Under this new offer, users will get 300+ TV channels, 8000+ movies languages, 80 Live TV channels, and original TV shows via the BSNL Cinema Plus service as per a tweet by Deputy Manager Marketing and PR Nagella Trinath BSNL. The SonyLIV subscription is offering 200+ movies, 15+ Live TV channels. Notably, the OTT services have been launched with YuppTV Scope, which is also known one-stop destination for all applications.
BSNL Cinema Plus Prepaid Packs Details
Derailing into YuppTV Scope Entertainment Pack, users will get Premium services of Zee5, YuppTV, SonyLIV Special, and Voot Select. These platforms allow you to avail content via personalized recommendations with only one click.
To avail this plan, users have to visit the company website and enter their mobile number, email ID, name, and telecom circle. Moreover, to manage your YuppTV account or plan users have to enter their phone number along with a circle.
BSNL Partnership With Hotstar
Meanwhile, the telecom operator has announced a new offer for its prepaid customers, where it is providing 500GB of data and a Premium subscription to the Hotstar application. It ships unlimited calling and 50 Mbps speed at Rs. 949 per month. This plan is known as BSNL Superstar.
However, to get this offer from the company users have to write their STD code along with telephone numbers to get the OTP. Notably, this seems quite unique partnerships as private players have attracted a lot of customers due to OTT apps.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,989
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,000
-
6,999
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590