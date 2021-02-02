BSNL Introduces Cinema Plus Plan: SonyLIV, YuppTV, And Voot Select At Rs. 129 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footsteps of private players, BSNL has also launched an OTT pack called Cinema Plus. The new pack provides access to several OTT applications, such as SonyLIV, YuppTV, and Voot Select at Rs. 199 per month. However, as a promotional BSNL is offering this platform at Rs. 129 per month for only three months.

Under this new offer, users will get 300+ TV channels, 8000+ movies languages, 80 Live TV channels, and original TV shows via the BSNL Cinema Plus service as per a tweet by Deputy Manager Marketing and PR Nagella Trinath BSNL. The SonyLIV subscription is offering 200+ movies, 15+ Live TV channels. Notably, the OTT services have been launched with YuppTV Scope, which is also known one-stop destination for all applications.

BSNL Cinema Plus Prepaid Packs Details

Derailing into YuppTV Scope Entertainment Pack, users will get Premium services of Zee5, YuppTV, SonyLIV Special, and Voot Select. These platforms allow you to avail content via personalized recommendations with only one click.

To avail this plan, users have to visit the company website and enter their mobile number, email ID, name, and telecom circle. Moreover, to manage your YuppTV account or plan users have to enter their phone number along with a circle.

BSNL Partnership With Hotstar

Meanwhile, the telecom operator has announced a new offer for its prepaid customers, where it is providing 500GB of data and a Premium subscription to the Hotstar application. It ships unlimited calling and 50 Mbps speed at Rs. 949 per month. This plan is known as BSNL Superstar.

However, to get this offer from the company users have to write their STD code along with telephone numbers to get the OTP. Notably, this seems quite unique partnerships as private players have attracted a lot of customers due to OTT apps.

