BSNL Offering New Broadband Plans With No Installation Charges

BSNL has brought a new offer for its new broadband customers, where customers are allowed to use its services without any installation charge. This new development is shared by the BSNL Kerala branch; however, this facility is limited period and it is available for one region.

BSNL Plans With No Installation Charges

The telecom operator said that this facility is available for those who apply for the company's landline and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connection. However, there is a catch. This offer is available for those who removed the connection before September 30, 2020.

This means that these services are not available for those who removed the connection after the same date. Additionally, this offer is available for its users in Kerala and the operator has not shared its plans to launch similar plans in other parts of the country.

Apart from removing installation charges, the company has asked its users have to have a rental amount for six months or more and the amount should be in advance. Besides, BSNL said local cable operators' provisioning charges apply to FTTH users. It seems that this move by the company indicates that it wants and to attract new and old users.

BSNL Offering 3GB Data At Rs. 998

Meanwhile, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has brought a new special tariff plan of Rs. 998, where it is offering 2GB of data per day for 240 days, which means July 2021. Besides, the telecom operator is providing 2GB of data along with 250 minutes, including local and STD calling. It also ships 100 messages for one month. Notably, this development is posted on the company's Rajasthan website, reports Only Tech.

Similarly, the company announced that now it is proving 20 Mbps speed with Rs. 1,499 plan. The company also ships Rs. 1999, Rs. 2499, Rs. 4499, Rs. 5999, Rs. 9999, and Rs. 16,999 packs, which gets 200 Mbps speed along with 4TB data.

