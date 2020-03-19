Everything You Should Know About BSNL Bharat Fibre Broadband Plans

BSNL Broadband Plans With FUP: Details

There are three plans which offer data under 50GB. The first plan is priced at Rs. 1,999, where you get 33GB per day along with 100 Mbps speed. The other plan is priced at Rs. 2,499, provides 40GB data per day, while there is another plan of Rs. 4,499 that offers 55GB data.

BSNL High-End Broadband Plans: Details

Coming to the high-end plans, there is a plan of Rs. 5,999, which provides 80GB data per day, then, there's a plan of Rs. 9,999 that offers 120GB data per day. Lastly, you'll get Rs. 16,999 broadband plan offers 170GB data per day. These plans offer 100 Mbps speed and it will be reduced to 10 Mbps after the given speed is over.

BSNL 300GB, 600GB, And 500GB Broadband Plans: Details

The first plan is available at Rs. 749 per month, which offers 50 Mbps speed. It ships 300GB data per month. However, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps, once the given data is over. Besides, you'll get access to Hotstar Premium and Amazon Prime.

The other plan is priced at Rs. 849, where you get 50 Mbps speed until 600GB data. The plan includes a year Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999. This plan is available at Rs. 777 only for six months for the new customers, after that, they will have to pay Rs. 849.

Then, there is a Super Star 300 plan, which is somehow similar to Rs. 749 plan. It ships Hotstar subscription, 500GB data along with 50 Mbps speed. Then, there will be a plan of Rs. 1,277 where you get 750GB data along with 100 Mbps speed.