    How To Activate BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspot In Public Places

    By
    |

    BSNL is offering high-speed internet through its Bharat Air Fibre and FTTH services. Besides, the company has introduced Wi-Fi hotspots in public places to offer free internet to smartphone users in several locations, such as colleges, universities, schools, parks, and more.

    The company has launched hotspots in three different categories, such as Small, Mid-Size, and Large. Under the Small hotspot segment, users get 2 Mbps speed at cafes, lounges, food courts, and more. While Mid-Size hotspots locations are offering 4Mbps speed at malls, resorts, hospitals, IT parks. In the Large segment, BSNL is providing 10 Mbps speed at a university campus. To use Wi-Fi hotspots, all users must have BSNL SIM in working condition. However, to use Wi-Fi services, users have to follow these tips and tricks.

    Steps To Connect To BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspots

    Step 1: Check the setting first and start looking for the Wi-Fi settings.

    Step 2: Click on the connect option and now, you have to enter your mobile number to receive the six-digit pin through messages.

    Step 3: After that, you need to enter the six-digit pin to use the BSNL Wi-Fi services.

    BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspots Plans In India: Check Details

    Notably, the operator is providing five plans under the same segment. These plans are known as the BSNL Wi-Fi 9, BSNL Wi-Fi 19, BSNL Wi-Fi 39, BSNL Wi-Fi 59, and the BSNL Wi-Fi 69. These Wi-Fi packs are priced at Rs. 9, Rs. 19, Rs. 39, Rs. 59, and Rs. 69 respectively. Notably, these Wi-Fi packs are offering 1GB of data for 24 hours, 3GB of data for three days, 7GB of data for seven days, 15GB of data for 15 days, and 30GB of data for 30 days. Furthermore, the company said that these plans can be purchased via credit, debit cards, and net banking options.

     

    BSNL Wi-Fi Locations: Check Details

    Furthermore, the company is offering its Wi-Fi hotspots services in a few circles like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Varanasi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (West), Rajasthan, Orissa, North East, and more.

