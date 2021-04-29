How To Activate Do Not Disturb Services On BSNL Mobile Number How To oi-Priyanka Dua

To control unwanted calls, all private telecom operators have launched the Do Not Disturb (DND) services. DND allows customers to stop all unwanted calls or messages from promotional telemarketers. Similarly, state-run telecom operator BSNL also offers DND services to help its customers if they are getting spam calls.

The telecom operator is offering its services in 20 circles as its services are not available in Delhi and Mumbai. However, users are allowed to use MTNL services in Delhi and Mumbai circles. If you are looking for ways to use DND services on the BSNL network, then you have to follow these steps.

How To Use Do Not Disturb On BSNL Number Via SMS

You need to send the "START 0" message to 1909 to block the spam SMS and calls. In case, you are planning to stop promotional offers of a specific category, then you need to send a message to the "START (Select Preference)" or "START 1" message for registering the preference for the selected messages. BSNL allows you to block calls from real estate, the education sector, health, consumer goods, automobiles, tourism, leisure, banking, insurance, financial products, and credit card calls.

How To Deactivate Do Not Disturb On BSNL Number

In case you are planning to deactivate the DND services and wanted to receive all promotional calls and messages on your mobile number. Then, you need to send a STOP message to 1909 to deactivate the services. You are also allowed to call 1909 to stop the services.

How To Activate Do Not Disturb Services On MTNL Number

MTNL also allows you to call on 1909 to stop unwanted calls. In case, you want to do it via SMS, then you need to send a "START‹option(s)› " message to 1909 on the same number. For changing preference, you have to send a STOP ‹option(s)message to 1909.

However, to block all calls permanently, you need to send a "START 0" SMS to 1909. MTNL also said that before making any complaint, users should register their mobile numbers. The company added that all complaints should be made in three days after receiving unwanted calls or messages.

Best Mobiles in India