MTNL Offering 100GB Data To Broadband Users In Delhi

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) is known for offering its services in Delhi and Mumbai. The company is providing several broadband plans in these two circles. In fact, the operator has announced the launch of a new broadband plan for its customers in Delhi.

The new plan is only available for new customers, and existing users cannot avail this plan. The plan is available at Rs. 333, and it is valid for 90 days. The government-owned telecom and broadband company is also providing an old modem to its broadband customers, and if one wants to buy a new router, then they have to pay Rs. 100 extra.

MTNL Rs. 333 Broadband Plan: Detail

The Rs. 333 internet plan offers 100GB data every month along with 8 Mbps speed, and once it is over, the user needs to get 1 Mbps speed. The pack also offers unlimited calling on the MTNL network in two circles. Besides, the company is providing 100 free calls on other telecom operator networks, and the operator will charge Re 1 for the calls once the limit ends.

Apart from that, the company has launched a booster pack, where it is offering data with three packs. The packs are priced at Rs. 50, Rs. 100, and Rs. 200. These packs ships 6GB, 16GB, and 50GB data, and the user will get internet speed as per their plans. Apart from that, the operator has announced that it is offering double data with its FTTH plans.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Launches 100GB CUL Bharat Fiber Plan

Similarly, another state-run telecom operator has announced the launch of Rs. 499 broadband plan, where it is offering 100GB data with 20 Mbps speed. This plan is also offering one free email with 1GB space. It includes unlimited calling for 24 hours to all networks in the country, while ISD calls will be charged accordingly. This plan is available in Karnataka.

