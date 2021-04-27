How To Activate ISD Calling Services On Airtel Network How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel offers prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and international roaming services to its customers. Besides, it ships International Subscriber Dialling (ISD) services, where users are allowed to call someone who is sitting abroad. All telecom operators have different charges for ISD calls, which are costlier than other calls; however, Airtel offers several packs that are designed to offer ISD calling.

These packs include both prepaid and postpaid plans. But, to activate the services on the prepaid and postpaid plan, users need to follow some steps. Notably, the ISD services come by default with an Airtel number or network with all prepaid and postpaid packs, which means users don't have to go through any step to use the ISD services. The company website said that users are not allowed to deactivate or stop the services.

It is worth noting that users have to add "+" before the phone number along with the country code while dialing the number. However, sometimes users have to pay more than Rs. 15 for calling, so in that case, users need to activate the services. For that users need to visit the company's store and call 121 to activate the services.

Airtel ISD Postpaid Plan That Ships ISD Calling Facility: Check Details

Airtel offers Rs. 1,599 ISD postpaid plans, where users get 200 minutes for calling. It ships 200GB of data. However, this plan is available in America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, China, and Thailand. These details are already mentioned on the company's website along with country codes.

Apart from this pack, Airtel postpaid customers can get the services at Rs. 50 add-on packs, which is valid in few countries like China, Hong Kong, Italy, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, UAE, Afghanistan, Thailand, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand, China, US, and the UK. However, this add-on pack is not available in Switzerland and Canada.

The company also ships ISD call charging via broadband and video call tariff. The ISD call charging via broadband offers its services in the USA, Bangladesh, Nepal, UK, Singapore, Nigeria, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and Thailand. The Video call tariffs are valid in Bulgaria, Sweden, Poland, Ireland, Austria, and more countries.

