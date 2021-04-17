How To Activate National Roaming On BSNL Prepaid And Postpaid Mobile Numbers How To oi-Priyanka Dua

The national roaming services of BSNL allow users to receive and make calls without any extra cost. The telecom operator offers this roaming facility to all prepaid and postpaid customers. The national roaming facility ships unlimited calling on all networks, including MTNL without any extra special tariff vouchers. This facility is available in all circles, where it offers its services and is known as New Roam Free Plan.

The Roam Free plans are priced at Rs. 29, Rs. 104, Rs. 187, Rs. 319, and Rs. 399. The first plan of Rs. 29 ships 1GB of data, free-roaming calls, and 300 messages for five days. The Rs. 104 pack offers free national roaming calls for 22 days. The third plan of Rs. 187 ships 2GB data per day, unlimited national calling, 100 messages, and free PBRT for 28 days.

While the Rs. 319 plan offers 10 GB of data and 300 messages. It includes national roaming for free in Delhi and Mumbai for 75 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 399, where the user gets unlimited data, free calling at home, and national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai. It also ships 100 free messages for 80 days. However, to activate national roaming on mobile data, then users have to follow these steps.

Steps To Activate Mobile Data On National Roaming

Step 1: You have to switch on the mobile data and tap on the setting page. Now, click on the connections and tap on the mobile network.

Step 2: Then, tap on the data roaming to use the mobile data while traveling.

Steps To Activate Mobile Data On International Roaming

BSNL users have to replace the SIM with international roaming SIM and for that, users have to visit the store and submit all details along with Aadhaar Card. Once it is done, users have to wait until the services are activated. Notably, the international roaming special tariff plans are available at Rs. 58 and Rs. 168. The first pack of international roaming pack ships benefits for 30 days, whereas STV of Rs. 168 is valid for 90 days. These packs are also available in all circles.

